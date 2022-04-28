‘I fulfilled being champion’, Jairo Torres leaves the Atlas for the MLS

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 27.04.2022 12:49:39





It’s over Closure 2022 for Jairo Torreswho on Saturday before tigers will play his last duel with the Atlas Then start your adventure with him. MLS Chicago Fire.

Before leaving, Jairo assured that he would leave calmly and in peace, because he fulfilled one of his objectives that he had in the club, which was to win the title.

“My dream was to become champion with the Atlas and emigrate, I already fulfilled a part, and now to pursue my career elsewhere. If I took the option, it is to look ahead, I had been here for a long time, it is to take another step towards my career, ”she commented at a press conference.

The youth athlete was sold to MLS at the beginning of Clausura 2022 and it was stipulated that their participation with the foxes It culminated with the regular phase, and so it will be.

“I have been a player who wanted to contribute to the club, I achieved it together with my teammates, I am leaving calm and in peace with the club, I fulfilled being champion, I am doing well with everyone, coach, players, board of directors, I have already fulfilled at Atlas” , he added.

towers debuted with Atlas in 2016and leaves the club he joined at the age of 9 to join the Basic Forces.

“I’m a little nostalgic, because I’ve been here since I was 9 years old, it’s the institution that gave me everything, it opened the doors for me, I gave it back some of what it gave me, and yes I’m a little nostalgic because these are my last moments”, he added.

He said that what he played in this tournament was thinking about the team and he didn’t lose focus with his sale.

He took the opportunity to send the message to his teammates that he expects the bi-championship medal if it is achieved.

“We have talked about it, I dream like the last tournament, I am leaving but my teammates are left to fight for the two-time championship, and they already told me that they are going to send me the medal. We know that with a victory (against Tigres) we are in the Liguilla positions, It is a complicated part to finish the tournament and leave and that your teammates stay, but I will always be aware of the Club and my teammates, but I must concentrate on the Chicago Fire, and give my best effort there”, he acknowledged.

