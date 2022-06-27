“I gained a lot of weight, 10-15 kilos”… Miss France talks about her change in silhouette

Camille Cerf was elected Miss France in 2015. Shootings, television appearances, publications on instagram… Since then, the 27-year-old young woman has been evolving in an image business. She sees her body changing and talks about it during a discussion with her subscribers reported by Purepeople. Camille Cerf talks about her weight gain and the transformations of her figure: “ It’s difficult because even if I advocate Body Positive and I find all the bodies very beautiful, I’m very hard on mine. And being one more Miss France on the networks is difficult. Because we compare ourselves to everyone all the time. “Camille Cerf specifies:” I’ve put on quite a bit of weight lately – I’d say 10-15 kilos, I don’t weigh myself – because of the love, the stress and the fast pace. »

This change in silhouette has an impact on his well-being. Miss France admits: ” I do not feel good. I do not recognize myself. Some see themselves bigger than they are and well me it’s the opposite. In everyday life, I feel super thin so it’s very difficult when I’m confronted with the reality of my image in photos or on TV. “And to conclude:” I do not recognize myself and it weighs on me a lot. »

The young woman has to face a ” a vicious circle “: ” As I feel bad about myself, I compensate by comforting myself with food. I have a lot of work-related annoyances right now. “Nevertheless, the young woman remains positive:” I hope they will settle quickly so that I can finally feel better in my head and then in my body. »

victim of body shaming

In the past, Camille Cerf has been the victim of Body Shaming. While on the show The Island Celebrities in 2018, she has to deal with derogatory comments about her figure, her cellulite or her weight. She then responds to her haters: “ Yes I have cellulite, yes you can’t see my abs, and yes I wear a 38 or even a 40. »

Always on the social networks, she confides later: “ I always hesitate to put pictures of me in a bathing suit because I know it will get people talking. Either people will say that I’m too fat, or that I’m too skinny, or that it’s retouched… “.