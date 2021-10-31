Signing the contract with Disney at a very young age, Selena Gomez “gave her life” to the giant of animation and entertainment for the little ones.

“I gave my life to Disney at an early age and didn’t know what I was doing,” the 29-year-old admitted in an interview with the Television Critics Association. “Now I would say that the level of sophistication of the material is the main reason I want to do this, but when I was little I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just walking around the set. Now I feel like a sponge, absorbing all the wisdom it can ».

Gomez began her TV career with the TV show “Barney” at the age of 7, then signing with the Disney Channel on the “Wizards of Waverly” show.

Most recently, he starred in the films “The Dead Don’t Die” and “A Rainy Day in New York”, and produced the hit Netflix series “Thirteen.”

Selena isn’t the only Disney star to think in these terms. In recent years, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus have also expressed their frustration with that particular era in their careers.

The “Lose You To Love Me” pop star is now promoting a new series, titled “Only Murders in the Building,” on Hulu. He stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.