I get drunk so I exist: the sad New Year that is celebrated every weekend – Primocanale.it

The one just celebrated was an alcoholic New Year with 80 interventions by 118 carried out to help young people in an ethyl coma, so much so that a disheartened doctor let it slip: “Now it seems impossible for the boys to be together and celebrate without exceeding“. Eighty of the 130 interventions of the operations center of the San Martino hospital concerned people who had ingested so much alcohol that they needed to be treated in the hospital. Most of them were young people, often minors returning from home parties and nights spent drinking. one room to another.

The scourge of alcohol among young people is worldwide, and perhaps in Italy we are not the worst ones: recently in Sweden and Tallin, Estonia, and years ago in Poland, I saw very sad markets that sell only super alcoholic drinks attacked every night by adults and swarms of boys. It will also happen with us, where in the nightlife the chupiterie with chupiti offered for one euro are the most popular places.

The nightlife of the historic center that divides so much: on the one hand the (many) inhabitants of the historic center who ask for more rigor and the right to sleep at least on weekday nights, on the other hand the – few – operators who often manage places that are open only at night and closed during the day, thus contributing to the desertification of the alleys.

It would take a simple rule to understand who opens because he loves the historic center and who instead wants to exploit the historic center: open at night only if you also open during the day. You would see fewer shutters lowered. And fewer traders who cloak themselves in social roles just for the legitimate purpose of making cash.

In the midst of the nightlife dispute, boys often float unconsciously who want to have fun without schedules (rightly) and without rules, this much less rightly. But in my opinion (which I live there in the historic center) when it comes to nightlife hours, one cannot ignore the social scourge of youth alcoholism.

The more the chupiterie and pubs are open, the more the kids drink, it’s math, elementary Watson. It is like saying that the opportunity makes the man a thief. Then if one is upright, he is not wrong. But why allow locals to stay late seven days a week? Can’t be enough on Friday and Saturday nights?

But let’s go back to the alcoholic New Year: the warning had been there the night before, as has always been the case at weekends, with young people queuing in supermarkets with their identity cards in hand (I witnessed the strict checks carried out at the Piccapietra coop ) to buy huge quantities of alcohol and spirits. Gone are the days when a beer, a soda and a bottle of Coca-Cola were enough to be in company

We have reached a point that the alarm of alcohol consumption among minors is no longer news and the appeals of the head physician of alcology of San Martino, the radical teetotaler Gianni Testino, appear almost useless, indeed, someone laughs at him saying that the his anti-chupiti sermons are almost counterproductive, which frankly makes you smile a little. The head physician does well to put attention on the risks of alcohol, then he does not oblige and cannot oblige anyone to stay away from alcohol. This work belongs to others, families in the lead, when children are lucky enough to have attentive parents.

The 118 operators also reveal that dozens of children in an alcoholic coma are rescued every weekend in the streets of the nightlife of the historic center and in other areas frequented by young people who like to fuel the nights by exceeding with alcohol and other substances, from Corso Italia and some squares of Nervi and on the seafront of Santa Margherita.

It goes without saying that for every boy rescued in an ethyl coma there are many who get drunk not to the point of fainting. Drunk kids, “zombies” drenched in gin and spritz and therefore aggressive and irascible, young people who start fights or become easy victims of thieves and robbers, or drive drunk. How many serious and even fatal accidents have been caused by drunk car and motorbike drivers or under the influence of drugs.

The 2022 therefore starts the scourge of alcoholism on the front page, an old, undeniable and very complex scourge that in different ways enters our lives, a scourge that no one can afford to snub even in a pandemic era.