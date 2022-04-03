Entertainment

“I get very bad”: Camila Cabello confesses that the paparazzi make her feel insecure

Camila Cabello has broken her silence after photos were taken of her in a bathing suit this weekend.

The 25-year-old singer was photographed in Miami, Florida in a bikini and published, criticizing her “cellulite” and supposed “overweight”.

“Every time I go to the same beach club in Miami, the paparazzi take a picture of me. Somehow, when I arrive, the paparazzi find out and take photos of me in a bikini and each time I have felt vulnerable and unprepared — I have worn bikinis that are too small and not paying attention to how I looked, then I see the photos online and comments and I get very bad, “he wrote.

“Every time it impacts my self-esteem I think it’s the thoughts of the culture and not my own. A culture that has become accustomed to a “healthy” body being seen as a body that is not real for many women.”

“Photoshop, restrictive eating, exercising too much, choosing angles that make our bodies look different than when they are in their natural state. When we breathe, when we eat, when we let the waves of the sea roll over us. I try to remember this, listen to intuitive eating podcasts, follow women who accept their cellulite, their stretch marks, their bellies, being bloated, their weight fluctuating…and still,” she continued. “I’m a single woman in my twenties doing a lot of promotion for my projects and I want to feel like I look ‘good’.”

