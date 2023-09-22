“I give her a lot of credit”: Christian Bale’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ co-star claims Scarlett Johansson made her $41 million erotic film possible with Marvel fame.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful and mesmerizing actresses whose presence adds to the value of any project she is involved in. Johansson is probably the highest-paid actress due to her participation in blockbuster projects like the Avengers And Captain America Civil War. Many stars look up to her for inspiration, as she displays extraordinary flexibility while portraying her on-screen characters.

In 2013, she starred in the American romantic comedy-drama film Don Jon, In which he played opposite Barbara Sugarman the dark Knight Rises The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who wrote and directed this highly acclaimed film.

In a previous interview, Gordon-Levitt revealed that he “gives a huge amount of credit to Scarlett Johansson” for the film’s success. The actor also claimed that he was surprised by her commitment to the project, as she agreed to be a part of his directorial debut even before he had the money to finance the project.

Scarlett Johansson is known for portraying challenging, impactful and complex characters on the silver screen by showcasing her unmatched acting skills. Johansson has worked with a number of A-list talents, including Hollywood legend Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with whom she shared the silver screen in the 2013 film Shared. Don Jon.

Multi-talented actor Gordon-Levitt starred in, wrote and directed the film. While both the actors did a phenomenal job and played their respective roles with ease, the 42-year-old star once revealed that he credits his co-star for the huge success of his film and his commitment towards the project. In a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared,

“Because I was in Inception, and because The Dark Knight Rises hadn’t come out yet but it was coming out, and because of Scarlett’s name, and because The Avengers was coming out when she and I were attached to the script, That’s it. I give a lot of credit to Scarlett, who came on board before anyone, even before we had funding. Her making that commitment was a big part of us being able to do this.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt claimed that due to his participation in the Christian Bale-led film the dark Knight Rises and johansson the Avengers As the film was about to be released at the time, he was grateful that she agreed to do the film, which helped him get funding for his directorial debut project.

Scarlett Johansson on working with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

During the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scarlett Johansson talked about her experience working with her co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and what inspired her to take on the role of Barbara Sugarman. While talking he said,

“It was great to work with Joe to finally use his experience of growing up in New York City and knowing those Jersey girls, you know? She’s the kind of girl who is completely put together and puts on a really classy act. A girl you want to bring home to your mother. The accent represents that community, like ‘so what? I’m a loud Jersey girl. ‘You have anything to say about it?’ It has a slightly loud, entitled sound. There is also a special kind of warmth and openness in it.”

The romantic comedy-drama film, directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, stars an A-list cast including Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Rob Brown, Glenn Headley, Brie Larson and Tony Danza. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics and grossed $41 million at the global box office.

Don Jon Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Entertainment Weekly