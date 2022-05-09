“I give you back the ring”: Violeta Isfel remembers when her engagement to Archie Balardi ended

Violeta Isfel has gone through difficult times in her private life and revealed them in the program “The Minute That Changed My Destiny” with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Speaking about her engagement and breakup with Archie Balardi, son of Tony Balardi, she gave details of why they decided to get engaged and break up shortly after.

“We were together if I remember correctly, three years, he asked me to marry him and everything… I didn’t get married because bohemia at that time in his life was very important to him and you and I know that bohemia and extreme drunkenness don’t go with me” , said.

“When he asks me to marry me I felt it as a desperate act on his part, as we were about to burst the relationship, he asks me to marry me and I say ‘yes’, but something inside me said, ‘are you safe?'”.

Photo: Archie Balardi Instagram

Later, she reported that she spent the day of her engagement alone, since Balardi preferred to party with her neighbors.

“Then two months passed, I gave him back the ring, he got angry and we were separated… then he got his act together, stopped drinking, stopped doing many things, he insisted again, I said ‘yes’ and we still spent a year, that only served to realize that there was nothing else to do … that love for me had ended, “he concluded.

