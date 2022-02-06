“I give you my soul”

The video of the song “I love you, I don’t know how to say” by Noemi in Sanremo 2022: fifteenth position

Among the artists who have enchanted the Ariston in this 72nd edition of Sanremo Festival 2022, there is Noemi. The singer brought a title song to the stage “I love you I can’t say” (watch the video below), written for her by Mahmood. A very delicate text that speaks of the difficulty of expressing one’s feelings. The song “I love you, I don’t know how to say” by Noemi was placed 15th at the Sanremo Festival 2022, but despite the ranking it is achieving great success on social networks and on the radio, as shown by the numbers of his video and the passages on the radio.

“I LOVE YOU, I DON’T SO KNOW”, TEXT AND MEANING OF NOEMI’S SONG / “Autobiographical piece”

Noemi told the meaning of her song, which for her has immense value: “Heart in hand. I found the courage to sing you all the words I couldn’t say. It is my soul that I give you, take care of it “. The piece from the song “I love you, I don’t know how to say” by Noemi was written by Mahmood. The singer admitted: “It is difficult for me to talk about certain topics. I am very emotional, the more I care about relationships the more difficulties I have. Mahmood? When relationships are real and deep, we recover them, therefore, “I love you, we will be able to say it”, finally. This thing Mahmood who wrote the piece understood deeply. He put it in black and white with images that are crazy ”.

Video song “I love you I don’t know how to say” by Noemi in Sanremo 2022: the numbers

The passage from Noemi, “I love you I don’t know how to say”, despite the 15th place in the standings, it was particularly appreciated by the public. Just look at the numbers: Noemi’s video for “I love you, I don’t know” on YouTube has obtained almost a million views (since February 2nd) for the official video. Very important and similar numbers also for the video for “I love you, I don’t know how to say” shared by the Rai account, with the performance of the singer on the Ariston stage during the first evening of the Festival. Also in this case the views are very high: 950 thousand.

“I love you I can’t say” it is also getting good success on the radio. At the moment, the song is the octave most played among those of the Sanremo Festival 2022. 203 broadcasters have played Noemi’s piece on the radio, with 1322 passages: more than Sangiovanni, Irama and Emma. A song that is currently very popular on the radio.

