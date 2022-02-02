I go on stage with the women of steel – Corriere.it

from Federica Manzitti

The actress among the protagonists of the text by Robert Harling which in 1989 became a film with Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Sally Field

the era of the prima donnas is over. Today she wins teamwork. Tosca D’Aquino, an actress from before I was born – I knew I wanted to play in my mother’s womb – will be on stage from Wednesday 3 January at the Teatro Sala Umberto with Flowers of Steel by Robert Harling directed by Michela Andreozzi and Massimiliano I go. Together with five other protagonists, including Roco Muoz Morales, of a comedy that became film in 1989, D’Aquino faces this new professional adventure with the enthusiasm of someone who wants to change: Finally, a role that is not all comedy. I’m Mary Lynn Eatenton, Shelby’s nuisance mother who was played by Julia Roberts in the cinema.

Among numerous other commitments like the tv movie A little little herodirected by Umberto Marino to be released on Rai, e The girl from Corleone, drama directed by Mauro Mancini in progress, the theater calls with an old love. He will have seen Steel Flowers two hundred times, an iconic film. I can’t say the joy when Michela Andreozzi offered me a part in this delightful adaptation of Harling’s comedy.

The adaptation from the American province brings close to Sorrento.

Also in the eighties and in a hairdresser’s shop where a group of women, six very dear friends, find themselves sharing everything. a cross section of women with which one laughs, has fun and moves in a practically perfect balance.

Is female solidarity also possible in the entertainment world?

I have been working since I was 14 and have always met great women. Perhaps it was important for the older generation to make their way as prima donnas, but this is no longer the case, also because it is understood that it leads nowhere. The team wins.

Here she plays the role of a bulky mother. In life so?

My two children call me: La Merkel. Let’s say that due to the expectations created by the idea of ​​an actress and a Neapolitan mother, they are a real rip-off. Indeed: a sla. At home rules, discipline and dedication to study reign, forever with a great sense of love and a continuous drive towards freedom of thought and movement.

This bitter-veiled comedy features different shades of femininity.

At this point in my career I like to try my hand at different roles, even tough ones. Here I am a woman who is always critical and never happy that she wants to put a bite on everything. A very common mother-daughter dynamic in the lives of many. The pice speaks of relationships between women in a microcosm that reproduces a more universal reality.

Born in Naples, but Roman by adoption for many years. Her arrival in the capital?



For the admission exam to Silvio D’Amico. I was 18 years old. I always wanted to be an actress, at the age of six I was interpreting De Filippo’s comedies. My parents supported me a lot, until they moved here to allow me to study at the Academy. I couldn’t fail, I had to pass the exam by force and I passed it.