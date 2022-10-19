“I go to the hospital every 21 days, I take pills every day and I also have another treatment: exercise”

It’s Monday and it’s eleven in the morning. It is cloudy and sparkling, but the temperature is pleasant. Soraya Casla, the director of the

‘Exercise and Cancer’ Program He meets us at a point in the Retiro in Madrid, near the door of the Child Jesus. That’s where he usually trains with the ‘girls’, a group of women of different ages and physical condition, but with something in common: they are patients of breast cancer. “But are you going to train while it’s raining?” we asked. “That’s four drops!” they smile. While Mónica Castellanos, from the ‘Exercise and Cancer’ team, directs the group’s training, Soraya Casla tells us about her professional career, her research on oncology exerciseboth in Spain and in Canada, the United States, Denmark or Australia, and his time with the GEICAM Group research team and the AECC, where he launched the first oncology physical exercise unit in Madrid.

They are pages of his professional life that, despite being fruitful and enriching, have led him to want to go one step further in the field of research and practice of physical exercise oncology. Thus, just over six months ago he decided to launch the ‘Exercise and Cancer’ program, with the support of the sports infrastructure of the Tigers Running Club, one of the most prestigious running clubs in Spain. «He had the need to investigate more, to grow and to do more things. This program came about because our goal is to use physical exercise like a pill forever, for life. We want patients and cancer patients to be able to exercise whenever they need it in a way adapted to their needs and for as long as they need it, “explains Casla.

The expert argues that the regular physical exercise it is essential for anyone, but it is even more so for cancer patients in all its stages. During the treatment, he ensures that it contributes to improving the quality of life, increasing physical capacity, reducing the loss of muscle mass and maintaining an adequate weight. But he also insists that, even if the patients finish the treatments and feel better, this cannot be an excuse to stop exercising because, as he argues, cancer is a long-term disease, it is a chronic disease, because these treatments can generate physiological changes that are appreciated and noticed throughout life. “Physical exercise after treatment helps prevent diseases as important as cardiovascular diseases or heart failure if it is done properly, integrating cardiovascular exercise and strength exercises,” he clarifies.

And not only that, but Casla reveals that scientific research shows that patients who remain active and exercise after treatments, especially if they have prostate cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer, increase their survival up to 30%.

Combination of cardio and strength

The rain stops at the Retreat, but the group’s training does not. If someone ventures to describe the physical activity of a group of breast cancer patients as “calm and relaxed”, they are completely wrong. They run, they do squats, they use the dumbbells, they squat, they hold and raise the kettlebells, they run again… No, it is not a relaxed session, far from it. In fact, as the director of the program explains, the usual thing is that in each class a specific warm-up is carried out first, with a focus on joint work, and then a heating more active at the cardiovascular level. Once this activation has been carried out, the central part of the session combines cardiovascular and strength exercises, generating intensity peaks. “We usually work either strength mixed with cardio or more intense cardio mixed with some toning, with somewhat lower intensities. The reason is that we have seen that when working in session combining the cardiovascular exersise and the strength exercises patients have a better tolerance to strength exercise, they recover faster and have a better feeling during exercise that allows them to want to continue doing it, that is, they generate greater adherence”, reveals Casla.

We steal a few minutes from two of the ‘girls’ to find out about their experience and we meet two women who carry courage as a flag. Both ‘Con’ López Vázquez and Raquel Juárez, breast cancer patients who participate in the ‘Exercise and Cancer’ program, confess that it is not easy for them to exercise daily, but they confess that, when they do, they feel very good both physically and emotionally and that the effort compensates them. In fact, for Raquel Juárez, a patient with metastatic breast cancer, exercise is another treatment, which is unavoidable: “I go to the hospital every 21 days, I take pills every day and I also have another treatment: exercise,” she explains.

For his part, ‘Con’ López Vázquez explains that even seemingly simple tasks such as brushing teeth or helping his daughter take a bath are painful and costly if he suffers, as in his case, from a lymphedema. That’s why when it comes to exercising he confesses that his motivation was twofold. “I don’t like running, but when I get here (to training with the group) I run because it feels good and also because afterwards I feel much more agile and I can do more and more things at home that I couldn’t do before,” he says.

The ‘Exercise and Cancer’ program, directed by Soraya Casla, has face-to-face groups and online groups. It is also in a growth phase and her team is already working on future agreements with hospitals and health centers to advise and guide both patients and professionals on the importance of promoting physical exercise oncology as a fundamental part of treatments.

