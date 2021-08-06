Entertainment

“I got a proposal like …”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Manuela clarifies her work and sentimental situation after Temptation Island.

Ever since they left the village of Temptation Island, Manuela Carriero And Luciano Punzo have become inseparable. Responding to some curiosities of her fans, the young Apulian has in fact revealed that she is happy together with the former tempter with whom she is spending the summer around Italy.

The revelation of Manuela Carriero after Temptation Island

Manuela and Luciano they continue to live their beautiful love story away from the cameras. The two former protagonists of Temptation Island they are very loved and very popular on social networks and never miss an opportunity to respond to the curiosity of their fans, but also to criticism. In the last few hours, in fact, they have been accused of not having a job, but of always walking around.

“But you don’t have a job anymore that you always go around?” wrote a user on social media a Manuela, who promptly replied by explaining: “We are around precisely because of Luciano’s work. He is a model and tomorrow he has a shooting. After leaving my job indefinitely to follow my ex, I have no longer found a stable job. At the moment I am unemployed but I had a proposal as a secretary for September “.

Read also
Luciano Punzo blurts out on social media, that’s why

Loading...
Advertisements

Manuela he then answered some questions about his own love story with Luciano. According to the words ofex of Stefano Sirena, it seems that the two are thinking of one domestic partnership: “Yes, we are organizing […] My dream is to have a united and happy family. If all goes well of course I would like a family with Luciano “.

Discover the latest news on Temptation Island.




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

281
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
270
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
257
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
250
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
239
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
224
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
205
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
197
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
191
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
181
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top