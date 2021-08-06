“I got a proposal like …”

Manuela clarifies her work and sentimental situation after Temptation Island.

Ever since they left the village of Temptation Island, Manuela Carriero And Luciano Punzo have become inseparable. Responding to some curiosities of her fans, the young Apulian has in fact revealed that she is happy together with the former tempter with whom she is spending the summer around Italy.

The revelation of Manuela Carriero after Temptation Island

Manuela and Luciano they continue to live their beautiful love story away from the cameras. The two former protagonists of Temptation Island they are very loved and very popular on social networks and never miss an opportunity to respond to the curiosity of their fans, but also to criticism. In the last few hours, in fact, they have been accused of not having a job, but of always walking around.

“But you don’t have a job anymore that you always go around?” wrote a user on social media a Manuela, who promptly replied by explaining: “We are around precisely because of Luciano’s work. He is a model and tomorrow he has a shooting. After leaving my job indefinitely to follow my ex, I have no longer found a stable job. At the moment I am unemployed but I had a proposal as a secretary for September “.

Read also

Luciano Punzo blurts out on social media, that’s why

Loading... Advertisements

Manuela he then answered some questions about his own love story with Luciano. According to the words ofex of Stefano Sirena, it seems that the two are thinking of one domestic partnership: “Yes, we are organizing […] My dream is to have a united and happy family. If all goes well of course I would like a family with Luciano “.

Discover the latest news on Temptation Island.