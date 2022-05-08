“I got hit the softest n—- I’ve ever rapped,” taunts Will Smith’s Chris Rock

Nno one is ready for pranks Chris Rock about that infamous night at the Oscars but, ironically, it made them more interesting than ever. That Will Smith slap will give him material for many years and a new victim to play pranks on. After all, he is one of the great comedians.

Chris Rock can boast of being at the same level as other greats like Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy or Richard Pryor. It’s just that good, he just released his first hit on a secret comedy show and he’s starting to make fun of what happened to him.

That incident with Dave Chappelle being attacked was perhaps what pushed Chris Rock to finally address that situation with Will Smith.. In fact, he told the first real joke about it right after Dave was attacked by an angry fan at the Hollywood Bowl earlier in the week. But an even better prank came during a secret comedy show that took place after that incident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it all happened while Dave and Chris were making fun of each other in front of a small audience. Chappelle started talking about the incident that had just happened to him and Rock wanted to respond accordingly. It has to be one of the lowest blows against Will Smith that he has ever received.

To understand this joke, First you have to understand Will Smith’s rap career, which was very successful, but also heavily criticized by African-Americans. Rap is known as one of the most explicit musical genres from the lyrical point of view. But Will Smith wanted to point out that he could also rap without the need for profanity in his lyrics.

For that alone he has been criticized by other rappers and comedians alike. Chris Rock saw his chance and took it.. Hearing this joke will definitely affect Will Smith, especially with the fragile ego he’s shown to have.

Dave Chappelle told Chris:

At least someone famous hit you! I was hit by a homeless man with leaves in his hair.

Then Rock replied:

I got hit by the softest n—– I’ve ever rapped.