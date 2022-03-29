Yizette Cifredo stood out in the field of beauty pageants in 2000, when she won the title of Miss Puerto Rico Petite.

At that time, the preparation and subsequent representation helped her to heal her emotional health after experiencing a situation of abuse in a relationship. It is an experience that she spoke about yesterday, Monday, in an aside, after her appointment as director of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico contest was announced at a press conference.

“I recognize that many times they are underestimated (the participants), because only the stereotype is seen, and I do not deny that maybe there is something of that, however I got out of an abusive relationship thanks to a beauty pageant”shared about the experience that in 2019 motivated the “Leave her” campaign, in which, accompanied by other public figures, she urged victims of gender abuse to seek help.

“I was able to focus on myself and it might sound like a cliché and it might sound like a romantic tale, but it’s reality. We do not know the stories of each one of those girls who bet on the platform and put their dreams there, because all of us who somehow go to a beauty pageant, of course, we are moved to take the title of Puerto Rico at an international level and represent, but at the end of the day, they are looking for a platform to expose themselves because they have some interests to fulfill, social, political or entertainment roles, so the answer is yes, it helped me a lot, “he acknowledged.

In addition to the beauty title, she also gained a professional refocus. “Up until then she was going to study education, so it was a watershed,” she said.

Cifredo enters the direction of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant aware of the high expectations that the community of followers always has about this beauty event at the local and international levels. She, for now, is focused on working for a sixth Miss Universe crown for the Island.

“I recognize the greatness and the expectations that are had from different aspects and I am well committed to giving the best I have together with a great team”, he claimed. Along with her will work the production director of Wapa TV, Sonia Valentón, the former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto, who will be the development supervisor of the contest, the image consultant, Clark Ivor, and the coordinator of the participants, Carmencita Rodríguez. .

The member of the morning newspaper “Noticentro at dawn” – where she will continue working – plans to offer the contestants the opportunity to work on the physical, emotional and intellectual aspects in an integral way. Beauty sees it as a very broad concept, it can even be a consequence of good health, she said. “We are going to be in charge, that is, the team, of preparing all the candidates in all aspects, but ours not only represents Puerto Rico, it represents women. That is why I say that it is important that we bring a woman who can be seen as a universal ambassador.”

He added that his work will be aimed at identifying “a woman who can find herself, that people can see reflected, not a perfect woman”.

The appointment by the president of Wapa TV, Jorge Hilgalgo, is premature and she hardly seems to be coming out of disbelief, so she still does not have a plan outlined in terms of changes in the contest.

“At the moment there are many ideas on the table,” he said.

The next edition of the contest does not yet have a date.