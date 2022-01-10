“I got sick twice and I’m not vaccinated” – Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

The tennis player had to admit that he was not vaccinated and that he got sick twice. And he exhibited a certificate in store

Novak Djokovic

he admitted that he was not vaccinated and that he had contracted Covid not once but twice. He had to do this with the Melbourne airport customs officer who subsequently detained him. Djokovic also produced a certificate (in Serbian) attesting to his illness. The decision to ban the number one in world tennis from entering the country was later overturned by the Australian court. Here is the transcript of the dialogue that took place between the sample and the customs officer at the airport (reported on the border police website).

Interviewer: “Thank you. May I ask you what are the reasons for your arrival in Australia today? “

Djokovic: “I am a professional tennis player and the main reason for my arrival is to participate in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria”

THE: “Thank you. Now a question regarding your vaccination. Are you vaccinated …? “

D: “I’m not vaccinated …”

THE: «… for Covid 19? Not vaccinated? “

D: I’m not vaccinated “

THE: “Thank you. Have you ever had Covid? “

D: “Yup”

THE: “When?”

D: “I have had it twice, I had Covid in June 2020 and I had Covid recently – I was tested positive – on December 16, 2021”

THE: “Thank you. What’s the date? December 16? “

D: “December 16, 2021. I have the documents that can confirm it, if you want I can provide – just a …”

THE: “Thank you. I’ll make a photocopy of these documents … “

D: “Yes, this is the molecular test – this is – yes, then this is the positive molecular test of December 16”

After this conversation Djokovic was held for a long time in an office guarded by two agents and then transferred to the Park Hotel, until the hearing with the court, which took place remotely. The tennis player’s entry to Australia was then granted on the grounds that Djokovic would not have had the opportunity to explain the situation.

Djokovic then wrote an “affidavit” in his own hand, a complaint in turn published on the police website. The Serbian champion retraces the stages of his arrival in Australia. “On Tuesday 4 January I left Spain to arrive in Melbourne, via Dubai …”, specifying the documents he had with him.

About his arrival, here are the words written in black and white by the tennis player: «My dialogue with the passport control officer lasted only a few minutes. I realized that the officer was not satisfied with my documents … the officer accompanied me to a small room with a table, two chairs and a video camera. … I was told that the conversation would be recorded … the dialogue was interrupted 6 or 8 times because the officer told me to speak to his superior. I was also asked to turn off my mobile phone and put it in my bag … Then I was allowed to go into the corridor to rest on a sofa “

“Several hours later – continues Djokovic’s story – I was given a document announcing my intention to cancel my visa …. I didn’t sign that communication because I was confused … I didn’t understand what it was about happening, I didn’t understand why they were canceling my visa. I was upset and confused. It was 4 in the morning and I needed help. I asked to speak to my lawyers, they told me it wasn’t possible … ”