I grew up expecting to be harassed if I was wearing a skirt

Kate Winslet achieved worldwide success very early: at 20 it was difficult to manage the pressure, she had her eyes on her and this caused her a lot of suffering, especially in terms of physical appearance. Maternity has given her back serenity and security, today the judgment of others weighs much less on her. She is a woman who is aware of her own worth and is always on the side of other women, especially when it comes to abuse.

Reaching the pinnacle of success at just twenty years old is not for everyone: the most concrete risk is that of being passing comets, destined to shine intensely but for a short time, ending up in oblivion. It wasn’t like that for Kate Winslet. For her Titanic it was the starting point to build a solid career, a luminous trail that continues to sparkle and stretch, studded with awards and successes. Of course it was not easy to manage the pressure: being in the spotlight after a blockbuster of that magnitude exposed her to real bullying: but from the suffering she emerged strong, determined and courageous. Today the actress is also a socially committed woman and has carried on her private life without depriving herself of anything, without motherhood becoming an obstacle or an impediment in continuing the path taken 24 years ago. She had three children and they are all proud of her, who as far as possible carries on a normal life and a healthy family life.

Women, a united front against abuse

The actress argues Stand Up, a program that educates and raises awareness of street harassment, a topic that is particularly dear to you, as is gender equality. Today women are more aware of their potential, a few years ago machismo was something to undergo in silence and protests were not contemplated. TO Courier service has explained: “I grew up waiting to get some whistles, or worse to be harassed if I wore a short skirt, or showed up with a lipstick. It was common for my generation to see men exert their power over women in confined spaces like the subway or on a crowded bus. My generation grew up doing nothing, but simply accepting that this was an uncomfortable reality of life, which only happened to you if you were a woman because men had more power. Now this is no longer the case: things change“.

Love and acceptance, the key to serenity

The actress has long been a victim of body shaming and at the beginning of her career the constant attention to her physical appearance led her to develop unhealthy models of perfection to which she wants to adapt at all costs. The sufferings helped her to give her back to the strong woman she is today, a woman aware of her talent: “Time has been a great friend, it has given me a sense of my worth. I’ve learned to accept my flaws and not be so hard on myself. At twenty, when I was much more vulnerable and naïve, I had unattainable physical ideals. Now I have a sense of myself and my lovely family (the pride I feel when I am with my children and the joy it gives me to see them grow up with honest soul, kindness and humility) shows me what is really worth in life.“.

Maternity and career: it’s possible

Kate Winslet became a mother at 25 for the first time and there she began to shed some of the burdens she had been carrying for years, about the media exposure and the way she felt the need to appear. There maternity he restored her serenity and learned to give less weight to sterile criticism, continuing her career with renewed passion. Today her children are proud of her: “They say they are proud of the work I have done: they are my hardest critics and I know I can count on them to tell me the truth“. With them and with her husband she has built a solid family routine, where worldliness and clamor have little space:”If I’m not working on a movie, I get up at 6 most days: I make a cup of tea for myself, and breakfast for everyone, then take the kids to school and the dog for a walk. Cooking, and food in general, is an important part of our family life. When my youngest child, 7, is in bed, there is time for some TV series“.