“I grew up expecting to be harassed if I wore a short skirt. But things have changed »- Corriere.it

“I grew up waiting to get some whistles, or worse to be harassed if I wore a short skirt, or showed up with a lipstick. For my generation – I was born in 1975 – it was normal to see men exert their power – a physical power – over women in confined spaces like the subway or on a crowded bus. My generation grew up doing nothing, but simply accepting that this was one uncomfortable reality of life, which only happened to you if you were a woman because men had more power. This is no longer the case: Things change”.

Different choices Among the many gifts of Kate Winslet there is also that of synthesis: on the other hand, the only constant element of an actress career that would once have been defined as “multifaceted” – Hollywood blockbusters and independent theater, the biography of one of the greatest British writers, Iris Murdoch, and that of Steve Jobs, the Hamlet by Kenneth Branagh and smart TV like that of the serial currently on Sky Atlantic, Murder in Easttown – is thesocial commitment: arrived at global fame very young, she immediately committed herself fully, with generosity and authentic sacrifice of time and effort in beneficial causes, from research on autism to animal rights, the fight against illiteracy, support for the civilian population of Afghanistan.





It is known in the luxury industry that Winslet accepts collaborations with famous brands as long as there is an aspect related to the solidarity. As his very pragmatic mantra says: “Commitment or shit.” Forty-five years old, three husbands, three children, now on the screens as a policewoman of Murder in Easttown, is famous all over the world since 1997: when she appeared on the screens as an apparition, the sweet Rose of Titanic who with the Jack of DiCaprio went down in history as one of the great couples of romantic cinema. Since then, in an industry like that of the cinema accused – often rightly – of devouring actresses as according to Greek myths Cronus devoured his children, Winslet not only resists but grows: increasingly good, always very beautiful, on the way to a predictable middle age and old age on the genre Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench, actresses with literally endless careers (it would be unpleasant to indicate the names of the many rising stars who have disappeared in these 24 years, while Winslet continued to shine).

Now Kate is the new face of L’Oréal Paris, a role that for any actress represents an extraordinary multiplier of visibility but which she has faced in a very Winsletian way: struck by the collaboration of the world beauty giant with a campaign that is very close to her heart, “Stand Up“. «Stand Up» is a training and awareness program against harassment in public places promoted with the NGO “Hollaback!”, a program that teaches men and women to take a stand when they are not only victims but also witnesses of an act of harassment in public places (a 2019 Ipsos study on gender equality determined that sexual harassment in public places – the porcine behavior of men, no offense to pigs – is * the * problem most frequently experienced by women and girls around the world). The Corriere della Sera, through La27 Now, has been collaborating with «Stand Up» for years, and has also created numerous webinars with the program.

“Street harassment, the demeaning of women in all public spaces are a terrible reality to say the least. By showing mutual support and solidarity, we unite women in a common front and show the younger generations that things will get better. “Stand Up” is a way to finally address this type of harassment and put an end to it predatory and threatening behaviors of men towards women, letting them know that we will point the finger at them for doing it. I wholeheartedly support this fantastic movement, this common front of men and women. It is timely, it is necessary, it is a step towards equality ». Sometimes the “celebrities” give credit for their achievements to themselves, however, indicating paths of meditation, gurus, and more as a screen.

“Time has given me a sense of my worth” Winslet, simply and mysteriously, given that he works in a business – cinema – which gives an absolute value to youth – gives all the credit to the passing of time: «Time, the experiences of life have shaped who I am. Time has been a great friend, it has given me a sense of my worth. I’ve learned to accept my flaws and not be so hard on myself. I have learned that the most difficult moments have made me who I am. At twenty, when I was much more vulnerable and naive, I had unattainable physical ideals. Now I have a sense of myself, and my lovely family – the pride I feel when I’m with my children, and the joy it gives me to watch them grow up with. honest soul, kindness and humility – shows me what is really worth in life ».

Insecurity affects everyone – even Oscar-winning actresses. The things that give Winslet confidence are, in order: 1) A good day at work. 2) A hug from my lovely husband. 3) The days when my skin looks clear and rested without makeup. Really: it makes me feel good: it means that I ate healthy and took care of myself, which is not always easy when you have a busy life. 4) When my children say they are proud of the work I have done: they are my hardest critics, and I know that I can count on them to tell me the truth, the whole truth, really all … Even too much, sometimes ". Winslet had three children – Mine of twenty, Joe of seventeen and Bear who is only seven – from three husbands – directors Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes and current husband Edward Abel Smith, businessman. Unlike many colleagues and colleagues, she does not have a team of drivers, chefs and various collaborators: she is helped by nannies as happens to all parents who work and when she is not on the set she takes her children to school and cooks for them.

A normal life “If I’m not working on a movie, I get up at 6 most days: I make a cup of tea for myself, and breakfast for everyone, then take the kids to school and the dog for a walk. I try to train several times a week if I can: cardio, exercise bike. Cooking, and food in general, is an important part of our family life. I usually prepare dinner together with lunch, so as not to stay in the kitchen indefinitely. Between emails to reply to, scripts to read, there are never enough hours during the day. When my youngest child, 7 years old, is in bed, there is time for some TV series (with binge watching) with my husband. I recently sewed a lot in the evening: I think pants are very nice for my son and his cousins ​​… I’m not very good, but it’s relaxing ».

It’s a atypical Hollywood star, but this seems to be the description of a very normal and very little sparkling life, very similar to that of millions of his peers. But Winslet has no romantic ideas about youth or about an alleged “perfect age” of life. “No, there is no perfect age, but the days when I feel closest to what I imagine could really be a perfect age, are the days when I feel satisfied with myself. Age has nothing to do with it. However, I have always felt extremely strong after having my children. So those moments, the years immediately following motherhood, were quite perfect. Attention; I haven’t had easy experiences with childbirth at all, but the difficulty of childbirth is something that disappears when a healthy baby is born, and you hold it in your arms. “

The relationship between beauty and cinema, for Winslet, is subtle and elusive: «As far as I’m concerned, I love the beauty of actresses of the 40s and 50s. The makeup of that era was minimal but crisp and clean, good eyeliner and nice red lipstick, pale and even skin. Simply simple, yet classic. It is beautiful to see the skin of an actress, the freckles are beautiful, as are the fine lines of expression … the back of the hands. I think beauty in front of the camera comes in many different forms. Beauty can come from an unlikely place: from a tree planted in the concrete of a city, from the waves crashing on the sand. Beauty can also be in the sounds we hear. And, of course, beauty can be in the faces, smiles and emotions. Cinema plays a huge role in giving life to imagined moments and moments of true beauty to be conveyed to the public. It can be deeply powerful and inspiring. Telling stories is a beautiful thing in itself ».

Winslet, independent spirit, has had to deal in the past with the pillory of the British and American tabloids and the heavy comments of the blogs, guilty of being photographed in a bathing suit or maybe paparazzi without a coordinated look by a stylist but simply dressed as a normal mother who wears breathless children at school. Also for this reason, the reaction when L’Oréal Paris contacted her to explore her interest in a possible ambassadorial role was by surprise, and delight.