‘I had a contact with a positive’. The rules to follow for vaccinated and non vaccinated people

For almost two years we have been dealing with the pandemic and words like ‘close contact‘ or ‘forty‘have entered the everyday vocabulary. In fact, the vaccination campaign made it possible to relieve the pressure on hospitals, however, not to avoid periods of isolation for the people who were found to have the virus and for those who were in their company, that is the ‘close contact‘. Exist various types of procedures to be followed depending on the case, let’s try to clarify.

Close contact

A clarification must be made immediately. Close contact is the person who has come into contact with a probable or confirmed case of Covid in 48 hours preceding symptoms up to 14 days after or until the time of diagnosis and isolation of the positive. Be careful though, if the positive subject is asymptomatic, the time frame taken into consideration to declare close contact goes from 48 hours before the discovery of positivity, up to 14 days after.

But who are the close contacts? People who they live in the same house of a positive, or subjects who have had a physical contact like a simple handshake (there is no need for prolonged contact). It is close contact whoever may have touched ‘the secretions of a case of Covid‘(a handkerchief for example). To remain face to face with the infected at a distance of two meters for at least 15 minutes, or do not wear the mask in front of someone who then tested positive at Covid. These are the main cases, but beware: based on the assessment that only healthcare professionals can make, also knowing the possible variant of the virus, some people who do not fall within the listed cases can still be considered ‘contacts at risk’.

Low risk contact

Contacts at ‘low risk‘are for example those people who have had direct contact with an infected person at a distance of less than two meters for less than 15 minutes, or they found each other in a closed environment (means of transport, public place) with a person who tested positive for less than 15 minutes.

Quarantine, isolation and active surveillance: what changes?

Forty

It occurs when a healthy person, recognized as close contact of a positive at Covid, restricts one’s movements and contacts with the community by not leaving one’s home. The intent is to control its parameters to prevent the onset of the virus and thus avoiding further infections. The rules to follow? They differ between those who are vaccinated and not, and those who have had close or low-risk contact.

Quarantine for close contact vaccinated – If whoever has had close contact has undergone full course of vaccination for at least 14 days will have to remain in quarantine for 7 days from the last contact with the positive undergoing a tampon . If the result is negative, it will be able to exit. If a swab cannot be performed, you will need to wait 14 days to exit, even without a negative test result.

– If whoever has had close contact has undergone for at least 14 days will have to remain in quarantine for with the positive . If the result is negative, it will be able to exit. If a swab cannot be performed, you will need to wait to exit, even without a negative test result. Quarantine for unvaccinated close contact – If an unvaccinated person, or who has not completed the vaccination course, has encountered a positive for Covid, he must remain in quarantine for at least 10 days since the last exposure to the virus. To get out of isolation will have to undergo a test. Without a buffer, the quarantine will continue until the 14th day from the last contact.

In short, the quarantine is mandatory (7 or 10 days) based on the vaccination cycle to which the person who came into contact with the positive has undergone. After the quarantine, if the person has no symptoms and is negative to the test, he can return to his daily life.

However, if during quarantine manifests symptoms, you will need to make a swab. If the result is positive, it is necessary to wait for clinical recovery and to undergo a molecular test after at least 3 days without showing any symptoms. If the swab fails, the person will be able to lead his life, otherwise the isolation will continue.

Isolation

It occurs when people who have been confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 are separated from those who are healthy so as not to let the virus proliferate.

Active surveillance

It is the daily contact between the public health worker and the quarantined patient to monitor health conditions.