“I had a crazy night…”

Katy Perry has been making perfect love with Orlando Bloom for several years. Since 2020, they are also parents of a little girl named Daisy Dove. Before meeting the man of her life and the father of her child, the singer had several adventures including one with a French model: Baptiste Giabiconi, top model revealed by Karl Lagerfeld. In a video shot alongside Michou and Camille Combal, the 32-year-old top model looks back on this relationship, which he mentioned little about. This history with the American pop star goes back to “ 2012 or 2013 “. They meet at a Chanel show. The singer’s agent is looking for a place for her to attend the show. He then contacts the model, accustomed to treading the catwalk of the prestigious house. Baptiste Giabiconi is cooperative… He is not insensitive to the charm of the singer: “ I’m happy to be able to help Katy Perry, because I thought she’s a big fish. If I can catch… We don’t know! “. As a result, they find themselves sitting next to each other in the front row of the parade…

An incredible story

At first glance, Katy Perry is distant and does not seem to want to create a link with Baptiste Giabiconi. Once the parade is over, she calls him and invites him to have a drink in a Parisian palace. The opportunity to discuss and get to know each other far from the media turmoil. They like each other and end the evening together. He then evokes this famous moment: I spent a crazy night with her… I’ll spare you the details “. He clarifies about the context of this story: We spent extraordinary moments, I stayed three months with her. Really, it was just crazy “. If their story did not last, it in any case ended well according to his confidences. They remained on good terms. In his book Karl and me, Baptiste Giabiconi admits to having done everything for this story to come to light and be publicized. He informed a photographer friend of this first meeting, which was supposed to remain secret and informal. The goal was to organize a paparazzade to be immortalized kissing Karty Perry…