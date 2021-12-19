Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon they can’t stop praising each other. The two actors, both featured as voice actors in the animated film Sing 2, met by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, involved in a game that saw them talking about their first crush on a VIP.

For Reese, that initial infatuation was for a rock star: a myth like Jim Morrison of the Doors and the reason was very simple: “The Doors movie was just out and I was maybe 14,” he said of the 1991 film for the directed by Oliver Stone, “and I thought so: ‘Oh, that’s so sexy.’ So I guess my first celebrity crush was on Val Kilmer“, Who played Jim Morrison himself.

Matthew McConaughey Reese Witherspoon: “I had a crush on her”

When it came to Matthew McConaughey the actor surprised everyone with his revelation, the handsome Texan in fact admitted: “I had a crush on the young woman sitting on my left when she starred in the film The Man of the Moon,” he said referring to the 1991 drama in which Reese took part in at the age of 14.

The reaction of the beautiful actress was not long in coming, in fact she was speechless and then exclaimed: “What? Someone write it! “. If one sees that movie it is inevitable, according to McConaughey, to have a crush on Reese. Now that everything has been revealed, only one film on the respective liaisons is missing, the title could be: About the First Celebrity Crush (About the first celebrity crush), suggests Matthew and the protagonists? Well obviously Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and… Val Kilmer.