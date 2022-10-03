“I had a horrible time”: La Chepi broke live when talking about her addiction to alcohol

One more time, We can talk was the scene of a situation that shocked viewers, after a renowned influencer and former MasterChef confess a former addiction to alcohol. As the woman got deeper into her story, her voice began to crack and her eyes filled with tears..

In a new edition of pH, Andy Kusnetzoff received and made great figures uncomfortable: Luciano Cáceres, Ricky Maravilla, Dani La Chepi, Luck Ra and Pía Slapka. It was the blonde girl who took all the spotlight, after starring in a really intimate moment, where she opened up and told about an old addiction and how she overcame it.

After the driver raised the theme of childhood, Dani La Chepi She began to talk about her father, and everything she suffered as a child, that’s why she told, through a difficult anecdote, how her daughter saved her: “I have a very bad example to tell you but it is one to take into account so as not to continue on that path that is addictions and that I had them at the beginning“.

“I got into alcohol like crazy, it was before Isa, she was my salvation. I was able to go out doing therapy, with psychiatrists and medication, I had a horrible time. I have come to peel in front of the mirror Natalie Portman type, flashing that it was her, to suck, to sneak“The former MasterChef participant continued.

“I remember my dad taking off his jacket and seeing how cheese and salami fell. We never lacked food, we ate, but he didn’t, and as a boy he was very hungry, that’s why when he grew up he went to the other extreme. He was neither a good husband nor a present father, because he spent his time working“He told crying about his childhood.

Lamenting her dad’s ways, Dani finished: “He was not a husband, he was not an accompanying father. He got sick and couldn’t enjoy seeing me sing with his idol, Cacho Castaña. He did not see that her daughter filled theaters. My dad got lost due to work and alcohol, which he never knew how to overcome because his family was like that, he was an old-fashioned old man“.