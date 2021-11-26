“I had a ticket to fly into space, but my wife made me resell it” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 43-year-old actor signed up for a suborbital trip with Virgin Galactic back in 2012, but actress Mila Kunis, whom he married in 2015, convinced him it wasn’t a smart thing to do, as they had of young children

In 2012 Ashton Kutcher was announced by Virgin Galactic as the 500th customer to have signed up for a suborbital journey into space and after the first flight made last week by the company’s owner, Richard Branson, it just had to be a matter of time before. the actor could in turn go into orbit. Too bad that in the meantime Kutcher was forced to resell that famous ticket, under pressure from his wife, actress Mila Kunis, worried about what could happen, given that the couple had two young children (Wyatt, 6 years old and Dimitri, 4). When I got married and the children were born, my wife basically pointed out to me that it was not a smart decision for the family for me to go to space with small children – said the 43-year-old actor, who has been married to Kunis since 2015. to the microphones of Cheddar News And so I ended up reselling my ticket at Virgin Galactic.

This does not mean that Kutcher has definitively given up on the space dream, he has only postponed it to a later date. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I won’t be there. But at some point he will go into space !, swore the ex-husband of Demi Moore, who, in the video interview with Kristen Scholer, also talked about the new economy and cryptocurrencies. According to Virgin Galactic records, so far around 600 people have booked tickets for future space travel (the current price is $ 250,000, just under € 212,000) and once the two planned test flights over the next few months are concluded, the the company’s goal of being able to carry out 400 commercial space flights per year.