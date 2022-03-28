“I had a very scarce childhood, but beautiful”

All that Ramón Dolores del Rosario achieved was to share and support his family, made up of his wife and 14 children, that is how the merenguero describes his father with nostalgia Rafael Rosario.

“I had a very scarce childhood, but a beautiful one. The only thing that was not there was liquidity, but there was a union between the family, my mom and dad taught us what it was to unite. If one did not have something to wear, let someone else put it on; and if that was what we had to eat, we are going to enjoy it”.

During the Breakfast organized by elCaribe and CDN, the merengue singer reported that both he and his brothers worked hard, many of them as masons in the eastern part of the country; however, they never stopped dreaming.

“When we got home from work, we grabbed a guitar, we started to write and sing… in a little house with a yagua roof; and right there it was that all the girls and boys from the neighborhood went, never with any complex, and that’s where they sang and held meetings, “says Rosario.

Upon success in their lives, he was always grateful for his parents; so he always tried to let them know the world.

“Like a song that I wrote after the death of my brother Pepe (Rosario), which says ‘dream, travel the world and take mom one day, and dad; and so we did. My mom traveled to Europe, my dad traveled to Europe; we take it to almost all of the United States, to all the islands around here.”

Revelation of Rafa Rosario

At the beginning of the interview, the merenguero revealed that being in the elCaribe newspaper has brought back good memories.

“I feel very honored at this table, thank you; and good memories that elCaribe brings me since my dad used to read elCaribe from a very young age. I learned to read, reading elCaribe. Every newspaper was called elCaribe by my dad, and whenever I hear about elCaribe it reminds me of my dad.