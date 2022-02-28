“I had forgotten the beautiful feelings”: Christian Nodal sends a harsh message to Belinda?

Mexico City.- After his break with the always controversial singer and actress, Belindathe talented artist of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodalstunned millions on social media, by launching a hard message in which it says that it is “I had forgotten the beautiful feelings“, was it dedicated to the ex-trix of Televisa?

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Several weeks ago it was confirmed that Belinda and Nodal had ended their love relationship, one year after getting engaged and almost two after falling in love in Aztec TVafter which hundreds of rumors were unleashed, among which an alleged infidelity of her or that he would return with his ex-partner.

Now the interpreter Goodbye Love He gave something to talk about again, because he used his account Twitter to share a message that they point out could be a hint for the former coach of The voicebecause of the words you used.

Internet

In said message, Nodal points out that he had forgotten how beautiful it felt to sing and create music, thanking him for having given him so much, closing his thoughtful moment with a phrase from his great-grandmother, who told him that if you wanted to make God laugh, you would tell him your plans.

To be honest, I had forgotten the beautiful feelings that the path of music has. He missed this feeling so much… THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH! Life and its perfect way… I keep thinking of a phrase from my great-grandmother: “Tell God your plans if you want to make him laugh,” Nodal wrote.

Although he did not refer directly to the famous interpreter of Sapito, many point out that this could be a way to vent his sadness for the fact that they did not reach the altar as he said he dreamed.

Source: Twitter @elnodal