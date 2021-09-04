“I had never felt unconditional love”

Katy Perry had never felt true love before the birth of her first daughter Daisy.

The singer and partner Orlando Bloom became the child’s parents in August 2020 – a moment that changed the pop star’s life forever.

“I always felt like I was walking around with a pang of pain in my heart from love. My fiancé did a great job of helping me heal in this regard. It’s a feeling that has gone under the skin and so deep, it’s there, that love is there. I had heard of unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it. The completeness has come true, ”Katy told L’Officiel magazine.

Loading... Advertisements

Orlando, already Flynn’s father, 10 years old, had by his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was a great support for Katy, who today has learned to appreciate even the small great joys of life.

“I was nervous about becoming a mom,” she admits. “Now I know, I understand what it is. It is part of living. Every day I say to myself: “When are we going for a walk? When can we swim? ”, While for at least twelve years none of these little things existed. It was great to live big, but sometimes it’s nice to just sit there and throw the ball in the lawn and watch your daughter laugh at the dog going to get her and bring her back. ‘