“I had no choice”, the stolen phrase with Pope Francis – Libero Quotidiano

The antics of Richard Gere, called as a witness against Matteo Salvini to the trial Open Arms, comes straight straight also to Strip the News, all in the episode broadcast on Canale 5 on the evening of Monday 25 October. The satirical news of Antonio Ricci in fact, it shows a series of the funniest memes on the affair, meme in which one “maramaldeggia” on the lunge of Giorgia Meloni against the actor “in search of visibility”. A joke on which, many, do not discount.

But anyhow, it starts with a fictitious dialogue between Salvini and Meloni: “They called Richard Gere, but who is he?”, “But no one looking for visibility”, replies Giorgia. So, here is the Hollywood star visiting from Pope francesco, to whom he explains the reasons for his gesture: “I had no choice. I also applied to enter Big Brother Vip but they didn’t get me.”

And again, Richard Gere who collects an award and exclaims: “But above all I wanted to thank Giorgia Meloni for the visibility. So the photomontage showing Gere with Julia Roberts and, in parallel, Salvini and Meloni in a similar pose. Then another photomontage, in which Gere carries the FdI leader in his arms, “Dorm and Gentleman“, the off-screen voice of Alessandro Siani makes irony. It all ends with two other photomontages:” Hey love are you looking for company? No, I’m looking for visibility “;” But are you the one who testified at Salvini’s trial? That’s who you were … “.

