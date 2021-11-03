“I had no doubts about the performance, but the last 5 minutes are the emblem of this team. Dybala? Excellent match”

Massimiliano Allegri was interviewed by Mediaset after the match they won against Zenit: “I had no big doubts about the team’s performance, which also had an excellent performance against Sassuolo. Even with Verona apart from the first 10 minutes we had a good reaction . Tonight we played well technically, given intensity. Then we need to improve, because the last 5 minutes are the emblem of this team. At 4-1 we made 4 counter-attacks that we didn’t finish and in the end we conceded goals. “

The race finale?

“It’s a question of managing the match. You can’t risk taking a goal, which is always bad. It was always in the air, but at some point you have to hold the ball and end up with the ball at your feet.”

Did the withdrawal help?

“I am a coach, not a watchdog. We went to retreat yesterday morning, we met and we had a good workout. Tomorrow morning as a reward I gave a day off, on Thursday we meet again and do training. Then we have two days to prepare for the match against Fiorentina which will be a difficult match “.

Dybala?

“Tonight Paulo played a technically excellent match, like the rest of the team. We have to cancel the last 5 minutes, which are the ones that made us lose against Sassuolo, with Empoli, who made us lose points in Udine”.

Has the team healed?

“It’s a question of wanting things, nothing else. The team has technique, everyone is growing. In the meantime we have reached the first goal of the season. The victory gave us morale and on Saturday we have Fiorentina. We have to play the right game, them they are a good team with a good coach, a carefree team. “