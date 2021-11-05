“I had postponed the vaccine, I felt strong …” – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The former cycling champion attached to oxygen: I had to get vaccinated on October 25th, but on the 23rd I started to feel bad. I was a sucker, now I have severe pneumonia

Former cyclist Filippo Pozzato hospitalized (San Bortolo di Vicenza) after testing positive for Covid and needs oxygen. Not quite a No-Vax, but he had postponed the vaccine convinced he was healthy and didn’t need it. A choice that now regrets. The appointment was for October 25th. Why hadn’t I been vaccinated before? Because I have always felt strong – he revealed to the Gazzetta -, I was among people who had done Covid and nothing had ever happened to me, and because I was always at full speed with racing, and I had decided to do it later. I was a cogl …, and I took a good beating.

The former champion, winner of the Milan-Sanremo in 2006, is now in hospital and needs oxygen. I’m attached to oxygen. I don’t have the mask yet, but if I get worse they put it on. This is his story: On October 23, I started to feel bad. A few lines of fever all day, 37 and a half, then 38. I’ll swab immediately, Covid. Then I was 39 and a half for almost ten days, I was dead. Three days ago my fever went away, but my oxygen saturation plummeted, I went down to 87, then 86, I had oxygen tanks at home, arrived at 83, I couldn’t even stand up and they brought me here. I have severe pneumonia. Everyone says Covid looks like bullshit … but when you take it you realize it’s not at all. I’ve always been healthy, I’ve never taken anything, but Covid threw me to the ground.