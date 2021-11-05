“I had postponed the vaccine, I felt strong …” – Corriere.it
The former cycling champion attached to oxygen: I had to get vaccinated on October 25th, but on the 23rd I started to feel bad. I was a sucker, now I have severe pneumonia
Former cyclist Filippo Pozzato hospitalized (San Bortolo di Vicenza) after testing positive for Covid and needs oxygen. Not quite a No-Vax, but he had postponed the vaccine convinced he was healthy and didn’t need it. A choice that now regrets. The appointment was for October 25th. Why hadn’t I been vaccinated before? Because I have always felt strong – he revealed to the Gazzetta -, I was among people who had done Covid and nothing had ever happened to me, and because I was always at full speed with racing, and I had decided to do it later. I was a cogl …, and I took a good beating.
The former champion, winner of the Milan-Sanremo in 2006, is now in hospital and needs oxygen. I’m attached to oxygen. I don’t have the mask yet, but if I get worse they put it on. This is his story: On October 23, I started to feel bad. A few lines of fever all day, 37 and a half, then 38. I’ll swab immediately, Covid. Then I was 39 and a half for almost ten days, I was dead. Three days ago my fever went away, but my oxygen saturation plummeted, I went down to 87, then 86, I had oxygen tanks at home, arrived at 83, I couldn’t even stand up and they brought me here. I have severe pneumonia. Everyone says Covid looks like bullshit … but when you take it you realize it’s not at all. I’ve always been healthy, I’ve never taken anything, but Covid threw me to the ground.
November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 23:49)
