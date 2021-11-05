Sports

“I had postponed the vaccine, I felt strong …” – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

from Sport editorial staff

The former cycling champion attached to oxygen: I had to get vaccinated on October 25th, but on the 23rd I started to feel bad. I was a sucker, now I have severe pneumonia

Former cyclist Filippo Pozzato hospitalized (San Bortolo di Vicenza) after testing positive for Covid and needs oxygen. Not quite a No-Vax, but he had postponed the vaccine convinced he was healthy and didn’t need it. A choice that now regrets. The appointment was for October 25th. Why hadn’t I been vaccinated before? Because I have always felt strong – he revealed to the Gazzetta -, I was among people who had done Covid and nothing had ever happened to me, and because I was always at full speed with racing, and I had decided to do it later. I was a cogl …, and I took a good beating.

The former champion, winner of the Milan-Sanremo in 2006, is now in hospital and needs oxygen. I’m attached to oxygen. I don’t have the mask yet, but if I get worse they put it on. This is his story: On October 23, I started to feel bad. A few lines of fever all day, 37 and a half, then 38. I’ll swab immediately, Covid. Then I was 39 and a half for almost ten days, I was dead. Three days ago my fever went away, but my oxygen saturation plummeted, I went down to 87, then 86, I had oxygen tanks at home, arrived at 83, I couldn’t even stand up and they brought me here. I have severe pneumonia. Everyone says Covid looks like bullshit … but when you take it you realize it’s not at all. I’ve always been healthy, I’ve never taken anything, but Covid threw me to the ground.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 23:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Reina hit by a coin: Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or the entire stadium

6 days ago

Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Lorenzo Musetti arrives in the second round

5 days ago

Petagna: ‘I would like to play alongside Osimhen. Scudetto? Last year … ‘- AreaNapoli.it

5 days ago

Euro 2020, Mattarella confers honors to the Azzurri winners: the coach Mancini and the head of the FIGC Gravina appointed Great officers

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button