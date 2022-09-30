“I had sacrificed everything for Gérard”

A hellish whirlwind of sadness and grief. This is what Shakira’s life has been like since June. When the Colombian singer announces her separation from Gerard Pique, no one seems surprised, except her. Rumors of infidelity on the part of the Spanish footballer are not new. But when you love, don’t you sometimes believe in it to the end? Especially after twelve years together and two children…

While her ex appears publicly with his new conquest, a (very) young and pretty blonde, formerly an intern in a box he owned, Shakira does her best to go up the slope. “I try to digest everything”, she delivers modestly in the columns of the She American. To find a little serenity and balance, she takes care of Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old), of whom she has just obtained custody.

“I put my career aside for him”

And when they’re in school, the 45-year-old star returns to her first love, music. For the past few weeks, she has finally allowed herself to work on her next studio album, five years after the release of the last. Because, between work and love, Shakira had to choose. “I put everything I had into this relationship and into my family. I put my career in the background and I came to Spain to support him so that he could play football and win titles, she confides, before adding: It was a sacrifice of love.”

And what a sacrifice! In twelve years, the singer has only released two opuses whereas, from 2001 to 2010, she had unveiled five. But whatever ! At the time, only Gerard counted. “JI no longer believed in God before meeting him and then, when we met, everything lit up “, she confessed in 2012. She was far from suspecting that, a few years later, the man of her life would put a brutal stop to their story for the beautiful eyes of a 23-year-old girl. You might think that only time will allow her to heal her wounds, but the new opus she is preparing promises to be cathartic. The lyrics to her new single have just leaked and they leave no room for doubt. “To complete you, I broke into pieces (…) and, you, you treat me like one of your desires. My eyes are red from crying for you.” Account settlement alert in sight!

Last Tuesday, a Spanish judge asked Shakira to be ready for trial. The singer will have to respond to charges of tax evasion in Spain. Between 2012 and 2014, she would have forgotten to pay nearly 14 million euros in taxes. A supposed embezzlement that she denies en bloc. The prosecutor requested eight years in prison and a substantial fine. For now, no date has yet been set.

Lea Hasvry