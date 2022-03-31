“I had signed an agreement with Real Madrid”

The coach of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, confessed this Thursday that “this year he already had an agreement with Real Madrid signed”, but that he finally chose to train the club from Turin (northern Italy).

“I said it and I repeat it: this year I had already signed an agreement with Real Madrid. Then in the morning I called the president and told him that I would not go because he had chosen Juventus. He thanked me”, he declared in an interview with ‘ GQ Hype Italia’.

“I told Real Madrid twice no. The first was while they renewed me with ‘Juve’: I told the Madrid president that I had already given my word to Andrea Agnelli (Juventus president),” he added.

The Italian assured that, although training at the white club would have been the culmination of his career, he has had no doubts since signing with the ‘Vecchia Signora’: “Since Juventus called me in May I have had no doubts. On a professional level Training Madrid would have been the culmination of a journey, of course: Milan, Juve, Real. But in life you can’t always have everything and I’m very happy and proud.”

Allegri watched the match between Real Madrid and PSG in the Champions League, in which he was fascinated by Croatian Luka Modric and Frenchman Karim Benzema: “There are matches that fascinate me. In March I saw Real Madrid-PSG and it seemed like a fantastic game.”

“I was very excited to see it because there were some technical plays by players of absolute value, it was proof that champions make a difference in character, in pride. Seeing Modric and Benzema has been wonderful,” he added.

Juventus, already eliminated from the Champions League, signed the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic in this winter market as the center of their long-term project, something that could have an impact on the figure of the Spanish Álvaro Morata. But the Juventus coach has always been a great supporter of the Madrid striker.

“The night the club signed Vlahovic, I called Álvaro and told him: ‘You don’t move from here because now you’re a much more important player with him,’ and that’s how it was.”

For Allegri, Vlahovic is at the same level as the French Kylian Mbappe and the Norwegian Erling Haaland: “He is a young boy, with little international experience, who nevertheless has quality, wants and can improve, and has plenty of time to do it. In the world him, Mbappé and Haaland are the strongest.”

In addition, since his return to the black and white team, he has found in the Brazilian Danilo, a former Real Madrid player, “a wonderful surprise”.

“Danilo is a champion, a very intelligent, responsible guy who always makes himself available to the team. We already know the Bonuccis and the Chiellinis, but Danilo was really a discovery,” he said.