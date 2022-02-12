“I had the honor of acting with Hopkins. Now I’m doing something else.”

It’s not a conclusion, it’s just a new stage in life. But for many fans it is bitter news. Ivano Marescotti retires from the scene, announces it himself on social media. He leaves the stage “following the example of Jack Nicholson who at 73 retired from the stage (you must have a model) to enjoy old age”. The 76-year-old actor born in Villanova di Bagnacavallo has made his decision and closes a page of great successes to dedicate himself completely to the Tam school (Teatro Accademia Marescotti) in Marina di Ravenna.

After having taken part in hundreds of films (in Italy and abroad), starred in countless plays and theatrical recitals, and earned important prizes and awards, the time comes for Marescotti to break away from his role as an actor, as well as many years before he said goodbye he has a safe job to devote himself, not without effort and sacrifices, to the world of entertainment. We therefore asked Marescotti himself to tell us the reasons that led him to this choice and to reveal some anecdotes from his past.

How did you come to the decision to withdraw?

For some years I have been thinking about quitting, to change my life. I started acting at the age of 35, dismissing myself from my job at the town planning office of the municipality of Ravenna and now, in the same way, I have decided to end my acting career. I have exhausted my curiosities in the field of cinema and theater. In the last few films, I didn’t even feel very involved. Tam school is the only thing that keeps me attached to the scenes. And after all, after youth and maturity, now comes senility, a new phase of life that I want to live with happiness.

Did the Covid emergency and the repercussions on the entertainment world play a part in your decision?

It cannot be ruled out, also because very little has been done in the last two years. In the last two years I have only made two films, one of them will be released this year, shooting them only in the summer, because it is less risky. Maybe this situation made me savor a life different from that of the actor and made me focus on other things.

Aren’t you afraid of feeling nostalgic for the stage?

There is a lot of nostalgia in life. All my life I’ve led produces nostalgia. Even my work as an official of the municipality, which I then left, produces nostalgia. Today we talk about the new master plan and I remember the 1974 plan I worked on. But what interests me now is the life in front of me. I had the honor of working with great directors, actors and actresses, playing the role of protagonist, antagonist and also many cameos. Now I try something else.

Looking back over your long career, what are the moments that remain indelible in your memory?

The biggest thrill I felt when I debuted, without even rehearsing. It was a huge emotion: it was a children’s show and I was shocked. And then I also remember with great emotion when I went to act in America, England and met legendary actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Matt Damon… With Hopkins a friendship was also created. When I met him I ‘chewed’ little English, but we still managed to chat a little. He then invited me several times for breakfast and we met again for the presentation of the film (Hannibal, ed) in Rome. A splendid person, as well as one of the greatest actors in the world. Then in Italy I think I have met at least 100 directors including films, fiction and short films. I won a Silver Ribbon with a short film and the other with Muccino’s “A casa tutti bene”. It was fun, I have to admit, even though I felt like an infiltrator, because I jumped into that world almost by accident.

Is there anything you regret? A project that you couldn’t complete, or that you didn’t want to do?

To start this career I also had to do things that I didn’t like, but I did them to be able to move forward, taking them as an ethical and professional commitment to get to other projects that interested me most. I also had a nice ass, it must be said. When I quit my job in the Municipality, I went through difficult years, I was unemployed and I couldn’t find a part because I was already advanced in years for the entertainment world. But then came the satisfactions.

Is there anything you want to say to your students and to all aspiring actors who want to be part of the entertainment world?

On these occasions we often say trivial things like “Courage”, “Don’t give up”, “Throw your heart over the obstacle” … In my school young professional actors come and others who are already of a certain age, are too advanced. for a professional career, but who want to have a cultural experience and understand something more about themselves and the characters they want to play. I really like putting young and old to work. I treat everyone like professionals. I tell them that in addition to learning to act, at the end of the journey they will also be excellent spectators and critics. I believe that this is precisely one of the objectives: to become excellent and qualified spectators.

What are your goals with Tam school now?

As every year we carry on our course which, before Covid, included a final show in the theater. Lately, due to the pandemic, we have not been able to do this, so we recorded the scenes, thus throwing ourselves on the cinematic side of acting, also arousing a certain interest.