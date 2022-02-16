“I had to challenge Bobby Lashley in the Wrestlemania main event”

The former Rusev, now known as Miro in the All Elite Wrestling rings, guest of Kurt Angle on his The Angle Show, talked about the last storyline he had in WWE, which is obviously that of the triangle with his wife Lana and Bobby Lashley.

The Bulgarian wrestler said that this whole storyline, which left many people perplexed in the course of work, had to lead him to challenge the WWE champion in a match in the Wrestlemania main event.

The disappointment of a lie

“They lied to me,” Miro thus began his speech. “I was elevated to have a spot in the main event match at Wrestlemania. That’s what they suggested to me. I don’t think I made it to Wrestlemania. And it’s not like I didn’t do something they wanted, I did everything they wanted. I thought I was still over with people. I think it all started uncertain. I don’t even know why we started uncertain. I expressed my opinion when Maria Kanellis came out saying she was pregnant with someone or something. I said to Paul Heyman, and I said, ‘This is going to get people confused. People aren’t going to like it.’ He didn’t care. He blamed her for it. “She didn’t say it right or anything. They do it in Knoxville, Tennessee, trust me.” I love Knoxville, Tennessee. But next week we’re in Chicago, who cares. Why don’t we keep it for Chicago or something? Why do it in front of 2,000 instead of 20,000? “

Then he went on to say: “They made me have this mustache. It was just a good joke. I think it was a big joke. But at the end of the day, I don’t care, I’m a pro, I’ll come and try my best to be the best on a certain day. We brought it and people liked it as much as they wanted to hate the story. If you are in the live events, if you are in the arena, the crowd was fucking on fire every single time. That’s why I had so much fun with people who are all like, ‘Oh, Lana is kissing Bobby.’ She’s acting, bro. If you go to Hollywood, nothing else will happen, it’s the same thing. So people are trying to make me feel guilty e-cuckold, whatever that word is, I don’t even know. It doesn’t bother me at all. . For nothing. “