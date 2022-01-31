“I had to do it for Inter!”

The vice president ofInter, Javier Zanettigave a long interview to the microphones of the Argentine portal Page 12.

“Inter? This it is an important moment. We managed to win the championship and recently the Super Cup. Thanks to the excellent work of our coach and a team of players who are very committed. All the members, team, managers and fans have formed a very strong union that has led us to the aforementioned successes and to continue work in the best way in this season. The team has one mentality which leads her to always want to be the protagonist. She has a very clear identity and lots of personality to overcome difficult times “.

Lautaro Inter Zanetti

“Lautaro? I am very happy with him, when we bought him we had a vision that was not focused on the immediate, but on what he could give in the next four years. He has grown a lot, he always wants to improve. He has earned an important place in the team and today he is a landmark for the fans and his teammates. It makes me happy, also because, being Argentine, I see that level also in National“.

“My role as a manager? I was very happy when theInter he told me I was going to be vice president, but at the same time I knew I was hiring one great responsibility. This is why I ended my life as a player and started life as a from scratch manager. I signed up foruniversity to study and prepare myself, because my role is not exclusively related to sport and I wanted to have a 360-degree view. Being able to feel useful in different areas. It is a nice task because there are many things to do and I keep learning from this new life “.