“I had to fight for many roles”

This year Amanda Seyfried received her first Oscar nomination with Mank and although things didn’t go quite as she hoped, and she doesn’t start receiving her much-desired Best Supporting Actress statuette, she proved to everyone that she has made a remarkable qualitative leap in the course of his career.

In a recent interview, Amanda Seyfried made it clear that even before acting, her great passion was singing: I wanted to be a singer. I loved the way it made me feel. I loved listening to singers and watching concerts. This turned into: I want to be on stage. I want to perform in any way possible. I only started taking acting lessons when I was already a little older. I got the first role and I never stopped from there“.

The actress then recalled her beginnings, pointing out how, any role initially suited her. In short, it was enough for her to have a job: “When I was 18 and just arrived in Los Angeles I landed the roles on Big Love and Veronica Mars in the same month. I was like, Wow, I have two jobs. For the next six months I’ll be working. When I finished shooting I thought that maybe I wouldn’t work anymore. Sometimes I still feel like that. “

Throughout her career, Seyfried has embraced many genres and many roles, never despising anything:The diversity of my roles was very intentional. Lovelace and Chloe, I made those movies for many reasons, but I needed to get rid of whatever people thought about me, especially in the film industry. Being respected in the industry is, of course, important. I’ve always wanted it. I always wanted people to trust that I could act, that I could play different roles. I just wanted to go from one extreme to the other. I had to fight for many roles “.

