This year Amanda Seyfried received her first Oscar nomination with Mank and although things didn’t go quite as she hoped, and she doesn’t start receiving her much-desired Best Supporting Actress statuette, she proved to everyone that she has made a remarkable qualitative leap in the course of his career.

In a recent interview, Amanda Seyfried made it clear that even before acting, her great passion was singing: “I wanted to be a singer. I loved the way it made me feel. I loved listening to singers and watching concerts. This turned into: I want to be on stage. I want to perform in any way possible. I only started taking acting lessons when I was already a little older. I got the first role and I never stopped from there“.

The actress then recalled her beginnings, pointing out how, any role initially suited her. In short, it was enough for her to have a job: “When I was 18 and just arrived in Los Angeles I landed the roles on Big Love and Veronica Mars in the same month. I was like, Wow, I have two jobs. For the next six months I’ll be working. When I finished shooting I thought that maybe I wouldn’t work anymore. Sometimes I still feel like that. “

Throughout her career, Seyfried has embraced many genres and many roles, never despising anything: “The diversity of my roles was very intentional. Lovelace and Chloe, I made those movies for many reasons, but I needed to get rid of whatever people thought about me, especially in the film industry. Being respected in the industry is, of course, important. I’ve always wanted it. I always wanted people to trust that I could act, that I could play different roles. I just wanted to go from one extreme to the other. I had to fight for many roles “.