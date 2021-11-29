TURIN – “It is unthinkable that Italy can do 12 years without the World Cup, we need to put the coach and the boys in the conditions to overcome the playoffs.. Juve? The downward trend was already evident, but it is also true that with the arrival of a technician like Allegri it was thought he would be able to find the right team. If I have to take Juve’s players individually they are among the top two-three of the championship, I don’t see them inferior to those of Milan, Inter or Napoli, we have to see if together they can make up a team and a group. ” Gianluigi Buffon , Parma goalkeeper, to Sky Sport afterwards 1-1 against Como .

Buffon’s words

Buffon then added, always on Juve: “I think that people like Chiellini and Bonucci should be cloned, I have met a few like them, or Barzagli. All cycles end and it takes time to restart something winning. Juve in these nine years have done something sensational, it was unthinkable that they would continue like this for 20 years. We need to rebuild the base, Chiesa for example is one of those players who can become a symbol but there are others too, I repeat it takes time“.

Buffon: “I had to hear two parrots …”

Buffon declared: “I’ve always played for the fans. I’m far, it seems to me, from not being a penalty keeper, but you have to keep quiet and work. Life always gives you a way to redo yourself. After Lecce, when we lost 4-0 at the end of the first half, I had to hear two parrots asking why Buffon didn’t stop. Should I quit because one time was bad and all the other games are worthless?“.