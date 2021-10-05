News

“I had to stay sane”

Jennifer Aniston she is among the most famous women in the world and her ex-husband Justin Theroux confessed that he needed his friend’s advice Jason Bateman to be able to attend it while maintaining its integrity. When she started dating the “Friends” and ex of Brad Pitt, Bateman suggested that Theroux “stay sane” because fame would soon catch up with him.

As the Independent reports, Justin Theroux revealed that he should thank Jason Bateman for helping him deal with his relationship with Jennifer Aniston during an interview with “Sunday Today“with Willie Geist. When asked about the consequences of his romance he replied:” Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the wisest advice ever when all this was happening. He said to me ‘Look in the star system. a new character is about to be born. You look like you, but it’s not really you. It’s the little soap opera that counts, don’t follow this plot. “

Aniston and Theroux they began dating for the first time in 2011, getting engaged a year later and secretly getting married in August 2015. Two and a half years later, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying, “We are two best friends who have decided to separate as a couple, but they can’t wait to continue the friendship ».


