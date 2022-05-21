Entertainment

“I had to zoom in to check”

Photo of James James56 mins ago
Detail of the inauguration of Elizabeth II in London of a Metro line with her name. TWITTER

Queen Elizabeth II of England has surprised this week by resuming her public agenda in style and inaugurating, in London, a new subway line that bears her name, Elizabeth Line. The event has left multiple images of her visit, but one of them has drawn special attention to what is seen behind the protagonist.

The 96-year-old monarch was dressed entirely in yellow with a blue flower on her hat, in a subtle gesture of support for Ukraine, according to British media such as the Express.

Photographers and journalists attended the event to immortalize the moment, and one of the latter has been the one who has published the image that has caused so much talk in recent days.

Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for the Times of London, shared on Twitter the snapshot in which the monarch is seen leaning on her cane and talking to the staff there.

However, it is one of the people that appears in the background of the image that has caught the attention of many users on Twitter. To the right of the photo, poking his head out from behind an elevator, is a man who bears a strong physical resemblance to Forrest Gump, the character that Tom Hanks played in the film of the same name, and who also appeared in key events of the history with famous personalities.

Some tweeters have even shown the enlarged image, with the face of the mysterious man in the foreground.

“I had to zoom in to see if it was Forrest Gump”, indicates the user SkillsMcGill in the tweet that has already gone viral on the social network with more than 300,000 likes.

