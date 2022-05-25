“I had very low self-esteem”: in tears, Jennifer Lopez confides her pain at having been snubbed by the Oscars

While she is the subject of a documentary on Netflix, Halftime, coming June 14 on the streaming platform, Jennifer Lopez appeared in a heartbreaking trailer, where, in tears, she explains the immense disappointment she felt when she was not nominated for an Oscar.

In 2020, during the 92nd Academy Awards, Jennifer Lopez was convinced that she would be nominated, for hustlers, where she camps Ramona Vega, a former stripper. But it was not. Extremely disappointed, she confided in Oprah Winfrey. “I felt sad. There was an accumulation effect, there had been so many articles, very good reviews, better than any I had ever had before, and a lot of ‘She’s going to be nominated for the Oscar. It will happen. If not, you’re crazy. remembered Max and Emme’s mom. I was reading these articles, and I was like ‘What if that happened?’ But it didn’t happen, and…it hurts.”

At the time, she had to cheer up her entire team. “Most of my team has been working for me for 20, 25 years. They, too, harbored hopes. I felt like I let them down“.

“I had to find out who I was, believe it, and believe in nothing but that”

If she still talks about it today, it’s because Ben Affleck’s partner had to work on her to accept the reality. “I realized that we want people’s validation. You need people to say you’ve done a good job, and suddenly it was a revelation to me: No, I don’t need that. We have to do it because we love what we do. I don’t need this award to tell me I’m worth it.”

A turn in her life that she also evokes in the trailer that Netflix has just put online on Youtube. The streaming platform devotes a documentary to him, Half-time. If the film comes out on June 14, Jennifer Lopez confided in this trauma. In tears in her bed, she accused the blow. “Everyone expected me to be part of the competition”. The sentence falls: it will be without her.“It was hard”, she explains, very moved. “I had very low self-esteem., she described. “I had to figure out who I was, believe it, and believe in nothing but that.”. This failure made it reborn from its ashes.