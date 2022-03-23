I hate my movie: eight stars still haunted by a role | icon

One of the counterparts of fame is that professional errors are there, available to the world, for the public to always revisit. In the case of actors, those stains on the resume come in the form of movies that, at worst, can end a career, and at best, become a cross that one carries with humor and from which one can speak, like these eight performers, naturally over the years. Sandra Bullock has been the latest in a long line of movie celebrities who confess that a movie, one in particular, embarrasses and haunts them.

A very slow ship goes to an island

The actress: Sandra Bullock

The movie: Speed ​​2 (1997)

Bullock doesn’t get along too well with sequels. In a promotional interview for Lost Citythe film that unites her with Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, the actress was asked if there was any film in her filmography that she regretted and she was very direct: “There is a film that still embarrasses me, Speed ​​2. I’ve always been very honest about it. Has no sense! A very slow ship approaching very slowly towards an island? I wish I hadn’t made that movie.” Bullock is not alone in this: Speed ​​2 It is universally considered one of the worst action movies in history and the savage criticism was compounded by the failure at the box office, perhaps caused by the absence of Keanu Reeves, star of the first installment who refused to return for the second. When the journalist explained that he had liked Speed ​​2Bullock humorously asked, “Were you high?” “He was 12 years old,” the reporter explained. “There you have the explanation”, concluded the actress.

“We all screwed up”

The actor: George Clooney

The movie: Batman & Robin (1997)

There are so many open fronts when it comes to judging that colorful and disoriented disaster that was batman and robin, second and last film in the saga directed by the late Joel Schumacher, that its protagonist, George Clooney, can feel lucky: not everything fell on him. They have blamed the director, Ardnold Schwarzenegger, the supporting actresses and even the production designer for creating the first Batman suit with nipples. But Clooney has always been very outspoken with this film. The last time a year ago, during a press conference in New York to promote The Tender Bar. “I did a superhero movie and screwed it up so much I don’t think he would let me in on another one.” In an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show a year earlier, he admitted, “I could have done things differently in that movie. But it was part of a huge machine. At the time, I was just an actor doing a job, not a superstar who could have much influence. The truth is that I am very bad in that movie. I’m terrible, the script is terrible, the director admitted that he had done terrible. It didn’t work. We all screwed up.”

©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection (©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C)

sadomasochism

The actor: Christopher Plummer

The movie: Smiles and tears (1965)

In the phobias of actors there is not only room for fiascoes, but also for the undeniable classics. Smiles and tears It’s a milestone in musical cinema and the American Film Institute ranks it among its best movies of all time, but Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Von Trapp, just doesn’t like it. At a multi-stakeholder round table organized in 2011 by The Hollywood Reporter someone asked the actor which role he had disliked the most in his career and he brought up the movie. Between laughs, he argued: “It was horrible, sentimental and cloying. I had to work really hard to try to infuse just a little bit of humor into it.” His discontent is also evident in his own memoirs, In spite of myself: in them he refers to the film as S&M, initials for the original (the sound of music, I mean, The sound of the music) but also, eye to the joke, for “sadomasochism”.

Thank you for “this piece of shit”

The actress: Halle Berry

The movie: cat woman (2004)

Berry is one of those actresses who better (or worse) symbolizes the supposed curse of the Oscar: after being the first black woman to win the Oscar for best actress for Monster’s Ball in 2002, he bet everything on a big action project, one of the first with a female heroine, Catwoman. And after the hit at the box office, everything went to waste for her. However, she took with admirable humor and professionalism the fact of winning the Razzie (the dark side of the Oscar that awards the worst of each year) for worst actress: she is one of the first celebrities who appeared to collect it.

Parodying her emotional reaction to picking up the Oscars, she walked up on stage (with an Oscar in one hand, a Razzie in the other) and said, “Thank you! Never in my life did I think I would be here”, just before giving a list of people he thanked for the award, “because you can’t win a Razzie without the help of many people”. To the laughter of the audience, he named those involved before exclaiming: “And thanks to Warner Bros, thanks for giving me the lead role in this piece of shit!” She then also thanked her manager, “He loves me so much that he thinks I’m the best actress in the world and talks me into doing projects, even though they know they’re shit!”

Óscar Jaenada, photographed in Mexico City in 2019. Hector Guerrero (El Pa’s)

The protagonist would not see her

The actor: Oscar Jaenada

The movie: XXL (2004)

Before achieving fame and awards for his role as Camarón and going to the United States, where he has not stopped working, Jaenada starred in a comedy called XXL (2004) which he did not like too much. And she didn’t even wait for her to spend a while to admit it: she did, almost, during the film’s own promotion. In statements to EFE collected by The worldJaenada (at the time a Goya candidate for Best Newcomer for November, by Achero Mañas) explained: “The only Spanish cinema that seems to be of interest is comedy, and XXL is one more. It is not a movie that I would see but, sometimes, you have to accept things that you do not like because I have to eat”. Years later, in a conversation with ICON, the actor looked back and recalled that moment: “That nerve he had with twenty something, Obviously, I don’t have it with forty. Change the perspective, one gets less angry and understands things more. […] Now, that it is something that catches my attention, I meet a lot of people who liked that movie”.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte in ‘I Like Trouble’. photo: MPTV.net

Worst

The actor: Nick Nolte

The movie: I like messes (1994)

Nick Nolte, who has never been precisely restrained in his statements or actions, deeply detests I like messesthe comedy that in 1994 united him with the biggest star in the world, Julia Roberts, and was destined to resurrect the great comedy of the struggle of the sexes in the style of the screwballs Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Well, it didn’t work. The critics were negative, the box office was the first failure of the great star Roberts, unbeatable until then, and the relationship between the two interpreters was so bad that the lack of chemistry crossed the screen. Roberts referred to Nolte as a “disgusting” guy, he countered by saying “everyone knows she’s not nice” and, regarding the film, the protagonist of Affliction he classifies it as the worst he has ever participated in and has admitted that he only did it for money.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the ‘Twilight’ saga.

“A ridiculous guy”

The actor: Robert Pattinson

the saga: twilight (2008-2012)

That the performers who end up becoming teen idols end up hating those roles that brought them fame and high school folders is common. Jamie Dornan does not have a great relationship with the saga 50 shades of gray and Leonardo DiCaprio has always shown some ambiguity about his role in titanica, for example. Pattinson, great star of 2022 thanks to batman, is not saved either with the saga that made him an idol. In August 2011 he spoke bitterly about his character in the British magazine Empire. “When you read the book [Crepúsculo, de Stephenie Meyer] there are things like ‘Eduard Cullen was so beautiful that I got wet’. All sentences are like that! He is a ridiculous guy who does everything well. The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so I decided to play him from there: as a manic depressive who hates himself. Also, he is 108 years old and a virgin, so for sure he has some problems.”

MPTV.net (David James)

Shia, more LaBeouf than ever

The actor: Shia LaBeouf

The movie: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

LaBeouf is a rebellious and experimental actor. Example: If almost everyone else spends their entire lives waiting for the phone to ring and for it to be Steven Spielberg, he personally makes sure that Steven Spielberg never calls him again after paving the way for stardom and giving him the opportunity to star Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) with Harrison Ford, a role that any young actor or aspiring star would have killed for. In an interview given to Variety in 2016, LaBeouf explained that, like many other actors, he had grown up looking forward to working with Spielberg. “But then you arrive,” he concluded, “and you realize that you haven’t found the Spielberg you dreamed of. You are with a different Spielberg, who is at another stage of his career. He is now, more than a director, a fucking company”. The actor added that with the director of ET the alien he felt there was no room to grow as an actor. “Everything is so meticulously planned! You have to drop your lines in 37 seconds. Do that for five years and you’ll start to feel like you don’t know what you’re doing anymore.” “I don’t like the movies I made with Spielberg,” he concludes. And he points out, especially, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which he considers a flop despite grossing more than $800 million at the worldwide box office. He was particularly affected by the negative reviews of his performance. “I prepared for a year and a half, and when the movie comes out, it turns out it was all my fault!”

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.