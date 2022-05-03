“I hate this fanbase of morons”

Absent from the Grammy Awards ceremony, Cardi B was criticized by many netizens for this choice. Direct consequence, the rapper has decided to deactivate her Twitter account.

” I hate this fuckin’ fanbase of morons »

A few hours ago, the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony took place in California. While his next album is highly anticipated, Cardi B did not make it to the event. On Twitter, many Internet users attacked the artist following this absence. Some even went as far as insult the children of the rapper from New York. In a tweet, Bardi wrote (transcribed by BFM TV): “ I delete my Twitter. My God, I hate this fucking stupid fanbase. You are morons. Are you insulting my kids because you thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? Damn. »

A few hours later, Cardi B spoke in a live on Instagram. She says there: There’s nothing wrong with people who have autism, but don’t put that on my fucking kid. Do I have new music right now? No. So why would I show up with just one nomination? I didn’t win anyway, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and just be there smiling, like “That’s great, that’s great. » Stop. I can’t stand this story anymore. »