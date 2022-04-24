“I hate to disappoint my fans”: Zendaya will not attend the Met Gala for the second year in a row

UNITED STATES-. To the disappointment of his fans, who have already begun to ask on social networks to change the date of the met gala, Zendaya revealed that he will not be able to attend the big fashion event. In a recent interview with Extrathe star said that he will have to miss once again the annual fashion party in the city of New York due to work obligations.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I’ll be working,” he said. Zendaya when Extra asked him about his expected attendance at the next met gala. “Your girl has to work and do some movies… I wish you all the best,” the Euphoria star added. The actress herself pointed out that she, too, “will be playing tennis” on the day of the event, but she stated that “I’ll be back eventually.”

This marks the second year in a row that Zendaya will not attend met gala. In September of last year, the artist revealed that she was unable to attend the most important night of fashion due to a scheduling conflict with the production of the second season of the hit series. HBO. “My fans are going to be very upset with me. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend because I will be working for Euphoria”, said the young woman.

Zendaya surprised with her 2019 outfit inspired by Cinderella

The last time Zendaya attended the met gala was in 2019, as the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. The star, who always surprises with her outfits, literally shone on the red carpet in a Cinderella-inspired ensemble. The actress wore a party dress Tommy Hilfiger with a black and blue corset, white puffed sleeves and a full skirt.

During her walk down the red carpet, Zendaya left everyone speechless thanks to the help of her fairy godmother, the stylist Law Roach, who with the movement of his magic wand, made the whole outfit light up. The Met Gala 2022 will take place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York Cityand the theme will be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.