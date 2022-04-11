I hate Windows 11, can I go back to Windows 10?

Within the Windows configuration, in the section “System” you can recover Windows 10 by clicking on “Recovery” . This allows you to go back to that version and in the process explain to the assistant why you do it. His thing is to explain the reason for Bill Gates’ company to take note and not hit us with annoying updates in the future.

It is possible to downgrade our PC to Windows 10, but only during the first 10 days after installing Windows 11. This means that you only have that term, so more time has passed, forget about it, unless you carry out a slightly longer process, but in which we will guide you in this article.

On October 5, 2021, Windows 11 was released, as usual, completely free of charge. This does not incorporate major changes from Windows 10, but it alters elements, such as the Taskbar or desktop menus, and even the start menu . Therefore, many regretful users want to return to Windows 10.

Before finishing the reinstallation, the computer will warn you that you will lose the applications and changes made since you installed Windows 11. Make sure you don’t mind losing your changes. Finish with “Go back to Windows 10” to end the process. A key tip is to create a copy on an external device of your files, be they videos, photos or documents.

How to go back to Windows 10 after 10 days

If you didn’t know that after 10 days it wasn’t possible to go back so easily, or you just haven’t gotten used to Windows 11, it is possible to go back to the previous version. Is about a more complicated process, since Microsoft is not interested in its users simply going backwards. Here’s how to get back to Windows 10 after 10 days.

The process means reinstalling Windows 10 from the official version to later install it manually. As it may sound difficult, we guide you so that you do not lose between the different options and windows. The two simpler ways are the following, although there is a third more elaborate way.

From the computer

The first thing is to visit the official download website for the Windows 10 version. You will see two submenus, it is the second that we should focus on. There we will click on “Download the tool now”.

We open the downloaded file by clicking on it. We let you make changes in the process and then we agree to the terms and conditions. The screen will appear immediately. “Preparing some things”when we advance, we select “Upgrade this PC” and the download will start. In the meantime you can use the computer.

If you have completed the download, click “Following” and accept the conditions again. Now pay attention because a screen titled “Choose what to keep” in which we must select “Any”, this is the vital part of the operation. Once you have chosen this option, continue to the screen “Ready to install” and finally click on “Install” to start the installation.

When the installation is complete, the computer will restart. that’s when you will have to reconfigure it as if you had never used it. If you were dissatisfied with its configuration, it may be time to give it a twist.

from a USB

Installing Windows 10 from a USB or flash drive is especially useful if you want to install it on multiple devices. The steps to be carried out are practically the same as from the computer, downloading the tool, but pressing “Create installation media” instead of upgrading the equipment.

Once in “Create installation media”continue through the language and edition windows until you reach “Choose which medium to use”, where you can use the USB Flash Drive or an ISO File. Click on the first, but keep in mind that you must have a device with 8GB of free space. Choose the flash drive you want and wait patiently for it to copy to it, because it can take hours.

Insert the USB into PC boot, choosing to boot from USB. Choose the correct unit and continue. Then a screen will appear to choose the operating system and the keyboard that you use, select what you want and continue to a screen that will allow you “Install”, and follow the steps as if it were from the computer. Of all the licenses that Windows offers, which vary in price, choose the one you want and continue to the typical final screen of simple or advanced update. They are the last fringes to return to Windows from the USB.