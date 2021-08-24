I hated my pregnancy, because of the 30 kilos I took and the bullying I suffered

Kim Kardashian does not have a good memory of her first pregnancy, in 2013. At the time the constant comments about her body had generated a deep malaise, her self-esteem had collapsed. Unfortunately, this phenomenon is not rare at all: we are talking about mum shaming, that is, fury towards new mothers, judged by their body.

Kim Kardashian pregnant in 2013

Is called mum shaming: it is that fury that is poured out on new mothers, whose body becomes the object of brutal criticism and gratuitous offenses. From those who get in shape too early because they went to the gym instead of looking after their children to those sloppy ones who get fat and let themselves go without taking care of themselves anymore: there is one for every occasion. This confirms how much the woman’s body is perpetually under the beacon, judged above all on social networks, where phenomena like this run very fast, because that’s where the keyboard lions feel strong and legitimized in saying everything they want. Also Kim Kardashian she was a victim of mum shaming and it put a strain on her self-esteem.

Kim Kardashian in the sights of the haters

Kim Kardashian is the mother of four children of the now ex-husband Kanye West: North (8 years old), Saint (5 years old), Chicago (3 years old) and Salmo (2 years old). The first pregnancy was the one that put the most strain on her, which it deeply undermined her self-esteem. She dealt with it with considerable concern, as she faced health problems that also threatened the child’s life. But mentally too, his balance was precarious, due to the constant comments he received about his body. This was not how he had imagined those nine months: he had already seen his older sister Kourtney pregnant, he had seen her face it all with serenity. For her, however, it was far from easy physically and psychologically.

Kim Kardashian pregnant in 2013

When he welcomed his eldest daughter, in fact, there was a remarkable one fury towards him, due to his body and the pounds taken in gestation. “I hated how I felt. I hated my looks. It wasn’t me anymore“admitted Kim, speaking during the podcast of actress Kristen Bell, We Are Supported By. “I used to sit at home and cry all the time“, she sadly recalled going back to those days, when everyone’s attention was focused on her ankles, her face, her belly. The businesswoman suffered from preeclampsia during North’s pregnancy (and then again with her son. Saint): This has caused her obvious problems with swelling and other ailments.As a potentially fatal condition for the baby, which can lead to complications, North was delivered six weeks early.

Kim Kardashian in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala

After giving birth, the influencer desperately tried to quickly get rid of the pounds gained, which had generated a certain irony on social media. At the Met Gala in 2013, her floral dress by Givenchy ended up at the center of criticism precisely because of the way she wrapped it and the way it made her figure and even her belly stand out. She used to train secretly in the garage, just to get back in shape as soon as possible, despite having to rest. Self-confidence was at its lowest and even going to the gym was a source of embarrassment: “I didn’t want people to look at me while I was trying to lose weight. I had gained 30 kilos” he said.

Kim Kardashian, 2013

Women’s bodies are constantly under scrutiny

Putting every inch of skin, every defect, every change under the magnifying glass has only one purpose: to generate shame, guilt and discomfort in those who undergo body shaming. The mum shaming that pours on mothers and new mothers comes at a very delicate moment, in which the body transforms itself and adapts itself to welcome and cope with the needs of a new life. Seeing yourself in the mirror so different can be difficult to manage, the relationship with the mirror changes, you are afraid of not being able to accept those new appearances, of losing confidence with yourself or with your partner, of not feeling well anymore. But no woman deserves to have her finger pointed at just the fact of carrying on a pregnancy.