I have a bright future: Chicharito

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez spoke about his future prior to the start of the 2022 season of the Major League Soccer on media day. He stated that “doesn’t feel like it’s finished” and declared that has a “bright future” ahead in the next three or four years.

Despite the fact that a substantial sector of the fans of the Mexican team considers that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez it’s near the door exit in his sporting career professional, CH14 considers the next few years of his career to be just as good as the previous ones.

In the same way, he spoke about his companions Efrain Alvarez and Julian Araujoselected from Tricolor and the projection that they can have. However, she also clarified that he, to his 33 years old also has a bright future.

“Ephraim is so talented. We all know that and that’s why you mention it. But I don’t know if it’s good or bad to talk about someone, because many times you praise him and it is more pressure for him. There are times when I want to say that he is a young player who has a bright future, but also I have a bright future because I am 33 years old and it is not known what will happen in three or four years. We have to let them develop, both Efra and Julián”, he declared. Chicharito.