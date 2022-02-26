“I have a contract; we’ll see”

2022-02-26

The Motagua coach, Diego Vazquez, He reacted honestly after his arrival in Honduras after elimination before Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16.

The blue eagles arrived this Friday night at the Airport Ramon Villeda Moraless where the Argentine helmsman, kept a place to give a few brief statements to TVC, affirming his continuity after the bad moment in the international tournament.

-Do you expect to continue in Motagua for a long time?- “I have a contract, why do you ask me that?” Diego Vázquez replied, who made it clear that he has 8 and a half years and “we will see” if he manages to complete the decade.

Regarding the development of the game, he replied that “we had a pretty good first half and they scored a goal in a set piece distraction and then in the second we couldn’t compete. It was difficult for us to adapt to the pitch, we didn’t stand up, the other team was superior, they danced for us the entire second half”, said Diego Vázquez.

