“I have a contract; we’ll see”

2022-02-26
The Motagua coach, Diego Vazquez, He reacted honestly after his arrival in Honduras after elimination before Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16.
The blue eagles arrived this Friday night at the Airport Ramon Villeda Moraless where the Argentine helmsman, kept a place to give a few brief statements to TVC, affirming his continuity after the bad moment in the international tournament.
-Do you expect to continue in Motagua for a long time?- “I have a contract, why do you ask me that?” Diego Vázquez replied, who made it clear that he has 8 and a half years and “we will see” if he manages to complete the decade.
Regarding the development of the game, he replied that “we had a pretty good first half and they scored a goal in a set piece distraction and then in the second we couldn’t compete. It was difficult for us to adapt to the pitch, we didn’t stand up, the other team was superior, they danced for us the entire second half”, said Diego Vázquez.
In addition, he emphasized that they will soon turn the page after a “highly prestigious” tournament where they truncated their goals of achieving important things, as Olimpia de Pedro Troglio did by reaching the semifinal.
“This is a tournament that is played with highly prestigious teams, we have to heal quickly and think about what is coming in the national tournament,” he added.
In response to the annoyance of the fans who rebuked him at the team hotel, he made it clear that it is something he is used to.
“It’s normal, everyone has their opinion (about his departure) we know what we’re doing, we’ve been here for eight and a half years and the competition is quite complex because we’re facing high-quality teams,” he said.
Motagua plays this Sunday (4:00 pm) against Platense at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium. Currently they are in third position with nine points.