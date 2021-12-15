“I have a devotion to Insigne, playing in Naples has deprived him of some visibility! I like the blue shirt, on Maradona and the Scudetto …”

Alejandro Papu Gomez, striker of the Seville former Atalanta, gave a long interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Latest news Naples

Papu Gomez on Napoli

Impressions of La Liga and Serie A, seen from a distance?

«Here Ancelotti is a genius, he wins and there is no player who speaks ill of him. I’ve always had more aggressive coaches, except Edi Reja who reminds me a little. A, on the other hand, is beautiful: it has 3-4 teams that will play for the Scudetto. Juve no, they are very far away: I don’t think you will return “

Who win?

“Inter or Milan”

Is there a little Papu around the world?

“Insigne. I have a devotion to him, I have always admired him. Perhaps the fact of playing in Naples has deprived him of some visibility “

Being able, one day, to return to Italy … in which team?

«Napoli. I’ve always liked Naples for its bond with Diego, for the way it treats the Argentines, for that light blue shirt “

Here, for Maradona we can say a few more words.

«I know Diego from the South American Under 17 in 2005: I was the captain of Argentina, he came to visit us. For me it was like losing a family member and I still don’t understand how it was possible. How could Diego have died? How could they have abandoned him, poor thing? How did they make the most famous person in the world die? “