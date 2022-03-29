“I have a disease”. Then she breaks the silence on the farewell to Belen

The moment was expected by many and for a long time, Antonino Spinalbese after months of silence has finally talked about his relationship with Belen Rodriguez and beyond. But he did it as an outsider in the world of entertainment: no cover, no headline, no exclusive interview, but a video of almost 10 minutes where he tells the last two years of her life.

An unexpected narrative, because no one would have expected to discover that while the story with Belen came to an end he was facing a struggle with her body. First with a sudden weight loss, also dictated by stress, then the accident. He returns home, almost to normal, but begins to experience excruciating pain in the upper part of the intestine. After four days of pain he goes to the hospital, hospitalized and there he discovers he has a serious autoimmune disease. His stay in the hospital proves him a lot, he loses 13 kilos, he no longer recognizes himself in the mirror, he just can’t look at himself, he dresses up and hates himself for what he has become. Then a friend helps him to get back in shape, to return Antonino and from that moment on his life changes again.

The paparazzi are always around the corner, but by now he is used to this world where “life is no longer yours alone but is the entertainment of others”. With the awareness that he has now he wants to help others and so he and his personal trainer friend, Andrea, will train together and try to help those who are not well in their body.

Accident with the car for Antonino Spinalbese: hospitalized





Antonino and the confessions on Belen

Antonino speaks little of Belen, he never mentions her in the long video, but the love he felt for the showgirl is clearly perceptible. Her meeting with Rodriguez changed his life and her love for her “made a life in the spotlight normal”. “Nine months of happiness, nine months and I would have become a father, I lived it as a relay delivered from heaven, by my father Rosario”, this is how he describes the nine months spent together waiting for little Luna Marì. After a while, however, the couple crises began, the serious problems with Belen, which led to the separation, and then those of health. All amplified by the presence of newspapers and magazines that “seem to know the nature of my problems, when I myself did not know it”.

Antonino’s story: from Belen to the change of life, from the birth of Luna Marì to the disease

“Two years ago I thought I had overcome that pain, I thought the dawn of a happy life had begun. But it wasn’t, I still had to crash into a car, crack two ribs and get terrible news from a doctor and miss one of the things dearest to me. And no, I don’t know talking about the gossip that everyone is looking for. Two novelties, a new job and a new love were enough to upset my existence, but when you become a famous character, it’s different it’s like being catapulted into a new universe “.

“Usually when you are waiting for a child they call you friends, relatives not journalists, but I had my shoulder and after all they are privileged problems, complaining about them is almost disrespectful in the evening I had only one thought” I’m happy “, until the most beautiful day of the my life the birth of Luna Marì. The tragicomic script of my film makes the best day of my life fall with an endless series of dramas. having newspapers and magazines that seem to know the nature of my problems, when I myself did not know it, thus begins the film Hate, but it was only the beginning of the fall. Stress makes me lose weight, then I crack two ribs due to a fall due to my fatigue. I was so tired that I didn’t notice an abandoned tire on the highway, but my car is torn, I’m on a drip, just a slight trauma, but the bitter surprises weren’t over. “

“After a day holding my little Luna in my arms I start to feel a strong pain in the upper part of the intestine. But those pains do not stop, it hurts more and more, 4 days pass. I go to the hospital, they hospitalize me and the response. I have a severe autoimmune disease, a problem that I may have to live with for the rest of my life. After the news, I lie in bed, stay in the hospital for 10 days and think about many things, but the most common was why, why all together? After all, after having hit rock bottom comes redemption, this made me feel a little better, but the time to feel better, however, did not come “.

“10 days of fasting, accompanied only by homogenized and white meals: it seems a stupid thing compared to the rest. But when I got out of the hospital it was no longer me, I had lost 13 kilos and it was not the only thing I had lost. my physical appearance, my physical form which for me had always been the means to feel good about me, like myself. until he met an old friend, Andrea. Andrea is the person who reminded me that after the moment of suffering, glory always comes. At a time when the newspapers were always looking for news about me I confessed everything to my friend “.

“Andrea began to study my pathology with a single objective to bring Antonino back. That challenge fills me with courage and in the following two months only two objectives: to protect my Moon and return Antonino, the rest will come by itself. having embarked on my climb to glory, two months pass and the mirror returns to show my true shape, I go to Andrea’s studio and hug him “.

“But now there was a fixed thought, which did not concern me, but the people who in different ways have tried an experience like mine: looking in the mirror makes them feel bad. So I decided that the first step of the new Antonino would be to make these people feel better who feel too thin, fat, with few muscles. I just wanted to help those who feel good about their body, I didn’t want to make money, and I wanted to give something for free, something that could help in my little way. I wanted Andrea to do it, but for him it is a job, I could not ask him to do it for free and so he comes up with another extraordinary idea or to give the possibility to those who want to train with us from all over Italy but for free. for all the details, but they will come. I have only one message: what matters is to overcome the pain. “