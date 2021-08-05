“I have a few tricks up my sleeve” : Revenews

Cardi B talks about his role in ‘Fast &Furious 9 – The Fast Saga’, telling what it’s like to work with Vin Diesel.

It will arrive in theaters on Wednesday, August 18th Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga. And, in the cast, there is also Cardi B who will play the role of the new character of the franchise Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past. It is the Grammy Award-winning rapper who takes us behind the scenes of her role in Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga in a clip.

«Vin Diesel contacted me talking about a role and I said It’s the legendary Fast &Furious, take me there, put me on a plane. – says Cardi B immediately – I like the fact that it is as if I represented a powerful and strong woman. The whole team is mine. Yes, I’m that kind of stron*a.”

«I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & Furious, or Tego Calderón and then Dom Omar I thought that makes those who come from the street have hope. – says Cardi B – Being close to Vin Diesel instead is beautiful. He is kind, cool and makes me feel comfortable. With him I’m just on the laps, it’s just a tough guy».

In the new chapter, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son. But they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past, if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a worldwide resonance plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they have ever encountered: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena).