“I have a goal with Milan!”

Olivier Giroud, who will be in the match from the first minute in the derby against Inter Milan, opened to the microphones of Carlo Pellegatti in an interview for StarCasinoSport. Here are the highlights of his statements:

“As a child I did dance, and this still helps me today because it gives stability and flexibility. I arrived late in Ligue 1, I was already 23 when I signed with Montpellier: every player has his own times“.

On the relationship with Ibra:

“I have always admired him, but he is not my idol: the only one I consider such is Jesus Christ. Faith is essential for me, I also have a sentence from Psalm 23 tattooed on my arm. Ibra was a point of reference for me: at 20 he was already at the top, my friends also gave me his t-shirt“.

On the role of the attacker:

“For a center forward the numbers are important, but over the years the role has evolved: today a striker has to help the team and I like to do it. I am not selfish. People do not see many things, but they are fundamental: the pressing, the movements aimed at opening up spaces. It is now a global role“.

The aims for 2022:

“I want to win the Scudetto with Milan, I don’t even think about the rest. We believe in it: surely the match against Inter will be very important in this sense“.

Pierfrancesco Vecchiotti