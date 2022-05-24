“I have a lot of players I would have liked to play with, but it’s him…”

Just like Lionel Messi said Ronaldo Nazário is his favorite 9 out of all the ones he’s seen in his life. Cristiano Ronaldo has long revealed the name of a historic goalscorer with whom he would have loved to share the pitch.

While still playing for Juventus, the all-time leading goalscorer in professional football was asked a very interesting exercise: choosing a legend given the whole history of the game who he would most like to play with. And his immediate reaction was to name one of the greatest punchers of all time.

With some doubts, but giving priority to the legacy he left in his country’s football, El Bicho declared himself a fan of the eternal Eusébio. He has made it clear that he is very aware of the brilliant career he has built and the goalscoring titles he has achieved for his brutal performance as a finisher.

“Choosing a footballer from all over history to play with him? It’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have many players with whom I would have liked to play, but I will name one from my country: Eusébio”commented El Bicho , in words (2019) that are collected on the SOCCER.COM channel.

“He is one of the sons of Portugal and I would have liked to play with him because he is Portuguese and he was an incredible person. He passed away a few years ago, but I would have liked to play with him for the national team.

Eusébio won the Ballon d’Or and the Golden Shoe, he was three times top scorer in the European Cup. He won the scorers championship at a World Cup with the Portugal national team. He remained up to seven times top scorer in the Portuguese first division during his adventure with Benfica. And he converted over 500 goals as a professional.

Cristiano Ronaldo has put forward a character that will be remembered forever. And it is that we cannot talk about the best 9 that have existed in the game without mentioning Eusébio da Silva Ferreira. So clear.