“I have a problem with my leg …”. The confession of the Pope

Pope francesco, at the end of this morning’s General Audience, Wednesday 26 January, in the Paul VI Hall, receiving the applause of those present, he explained: “Today I will not be able to go among you to greet you because I have a problem in my right leg, my knee bond is inflamed but I will go down and greet you there. And you come by to say hello. A passing thing”. Without losing his good mood, despite the pain in his leg, he then joked: “They say this only happens to the old, I don’t know why it came to me”. With these words Bergoglio therefore wanted to reassure the many faithful who had seen him walk with difficulty.

Remembrance to the victims of the Holocaust

Shortly before, the Pope had recalled that tomorrow is the International Day of Remembrance for the victims ofHolocaust. “It is necessary to remember the extermination of millions of Jews and people of different nationalities and religious faiths. This unspeakable cruelty must no longer be repeated. I appeal to everyone, especially educators and families, to foster awareness of this horror in the new generations, of this black page of history. It must not be forgotten so that we can build a future where human dignity is no longer trampled on “, he underlined the Holy Father who, at the end of the audience, greeted Lidia Maksymowicz, a former interned in the Auschwitz-Bierkenau concentration camp when she was only a few years old. The Pontiff had already met the survivor last May. The woman still has the number ‘70072’ tattooed on her arm.

Speaking of Ukraine, the Pope said: “Just think that more than five million were annihilated during the time of the last war. They are a suffering people, they suffered from hunger, they suffered so much cruelty and they deserve peace”. The Pontiff then added: “Let’s pray for the peace with the Our Father: it is the prayer of children who turn to the same Father, it is the prayer that makes us brothers, it is the prayer of brothers who implore reconciliation and harmony “.

The Pope to parents: “Do not be afraid”

Bergoglio also touched on the topic of the relationship between parents and children, focusing in particular on the problems that may exist: “I think of parents facing their children’s problems … children with many diseases, sick children, with permanent pathologies, how much pain there is. Parents who see different sexual orientations in their children, and how to manage this and accompany the children and not hide in a condemning attitude. Parents who see their children who go away due to an illness and even sadder, we read it every day in the newspapers, boys who have a bad girl and end up in an accident with their car “. He then spoke of those parents who do not know how to behave in front of children who do not continue their studies. “ So many problems of parents, let’s think about how to help them and to these parents I say ‘do not be scared’. Yes, there is pain, a lot, but think of the Lord, think of how Joseph solved the problems and ask Joseph to help you. Never condemn a child “ he said addressing an appeal to his parents.